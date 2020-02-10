World Cup winners in WNRL Nines squad

|
Captain Georgia Hale leads a Warriors squad including several players from the World Cup-winning Kiwi Ferns side for the Perth WNRL Nines at HBF Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
Hale (24) is joined by fullback Apii Nicholls, winger Madison Bartlett, hooker Kanyon Paul standoff Charntay Poko and back rower Crystal Tamarua who were in the Justin Morgan-coached Kiwi Ferns side which stunned the Jillaroos in last year’s World Cup Nines final in Sydney.
Other 2019 WNRL players included are centre Amber Kani and Kathleen Wharton-Kelemete. Also confirmed in the squad is French international Laureane Biville, who has been playing for Easts Tigers in Brisbane.
The Warriors face the Sydney Roosters on Friday followed by St George Illawarra and Brisbane on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for the final.
WARRIORS | PERTH NRL NINES
APII NICHOLS
MADISON BARTLETT
LAUREANE BIVILLE
PAHU KANI
SHONTELLE STOWERS KANYON PAUL
GEORGIA HALE (captain)
RHIARNA FERRIS
HUIA HARDING AMBER KANI
TE WHETUMARAMA NUKU
CHARLETTE BUTLER
CHARNTAY POKO
KATHLEEN WHARTON-KEREMETE
CRYSTAL TAMARUA VICTORIA SUBRITZKY-NAFATALI
COACH | JUSTIN MORGAN
