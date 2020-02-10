World Cup winners in WNRL Nines squad

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 18:30

Captain Georgia Hale leads a Warriors squad including several players from the World Cup-winning Kiwi Ferns side for the Perth WNRL Nines at HBF Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Hale (24) is joined by fullback Apii Nicholls, winger Madison Bartlett, hooker Kanyon Paul standoff Charntay Poko and back rower Crystal Tamarua who were in the Justin Morgan-coached Kiwi Ferns side which stunned the Jillaroos in last year’s World Cup Nines final in Sydney.

Other 2019 WNRL players included are centre Amber Kani and Kathleen Wharton-Kelemete. Also confirmed in the squad is French international Laureane Biville, who has been playing for Easts Tigers in Brisbane.

The Warriors face the Sydney Roosters on Friday followed by St George Illawarra and Brisbane on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for the final.

WARRIORS | PERTH NRL NINES

APII NICHOLS

MADISON BARTLETT

LAUREANE BIVILLE

PAHU KANI

SHONTELLE STOWERS KANYON PAUL

GEORGIA HALE (captain)

RHIARNA FERRIS

HUIA HARDING AMBER KANI

TE WHETUMARAMA NUKU

CHARLETTE BUTLER

CHARNTAY POKO

KATHLEEN WHARTON-KEREMETE

CRYSTAL TAMARUA VICTORIA SUBRITZKY-NAFATALI

COACH | JUSTIN MORGAN