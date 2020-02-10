Sensational century leads WHITE FERNS to series win

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 19:07

Sophie Devine has starred with the bat scoring her maiden T20I century, leading her side to a comprehensive 69-run victory and an unassailable 3-1 series lead ahead of the final T20I in Dunedin on Thursday.

Devine was simply sensational, sharing in a NZ record partnership for the second wicket with Suzie Bates (142 runs), while her 105 came from just 65 balls and helped the WHITE FERNS reach a competitive 171-2 from their 20 overs.

The captain’s fifth successive T20 international half-century was also a record in itself for both men’s and women’s T20I cricket. Devine overtaking India’s Mithali Raj and T20 royalty in Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle who have all hit four half centuries in a row.

To round out the records, Devine became just the second WHITE FERN to reach triple figures in T20I cricket, joining long-time team mate Bates with the special milestone.

With 171 runs on the board and a ton of momentum, the bowling innings was much of a formality for the home side.

The stand out at the bowling crease was Auckland’s Anna Peterson, the right-arm off spinner claiming 3-14 against a destructive South African batting line up.

Meanwhile, Jess Kerr picked up her first T20I wicket, finishing with figures of 2-17, while Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen, Melie Kerr and Devine all chipped in with a wicket each.

To cap a strong all-round performance, the WHITE FERNS were exceptional in the field, Jensen’s catch of Lizelle Lee off Devine’s bowling a standout in a strong fielding effort.

The series now heads to Dunedin for a game five, marking a special occasion for long time WHITE FERNS Bates and Katey Martin, who will play their first ever game at home.