Futurity next for Super Seth - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 13:47

A view to enhancing Super Seth’s stud value has meant a slight change in plans for the son Dundeel.

The Anthony Freedman-trained three-year-old was set to line-up in the Gr.3 CS Hayes Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday, but his connections have opted to bypass the race in favour of the following weekend’s Gr.1 Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

"There would be no great enhancer to his stud value winning a Group Three down here," Freedman’s Racing Manager Brad Taylor said.

The connections of the Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) winner were assisted in their decision by fellow three-year-old Alabama Express’ win at weight-for-age level in the Gr.1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

"Following Alabama Express winning the Group One, it gave us a bit more confidence to head that way," Taylor said.

"Alabama Express probably didn’t have the same form as Super Seth, that’s no disrespect to him he is a very good horse, but we will head into the race with a bit of confidence from that.

"It is going to be a pretty similar field and he will get his opportunity to be a weight-for-age Group One winner at three.

"Second-up at 1400m and at Caulfield, which is his best track, he should run really well."

Super Seth will head into the race off the back of winning the Gr.3 Manfred Stakes (1200m) and Taylor said he has pulled up well from the run.

"He worked nicely yesterday (Tuesday) morning at Pinecliff, and we are really happy with him."

Super Seth will also likely miss the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m) on February 29 and will instead head to Sydney to tackle the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m).

"He is unlikely to back up in a week (for the Australian Guineas), especially with the Randwick Guineas two weeks later," Taylor said.

"We are not ruling it out yet, but he is unlikely to head that way.

"He got through the wet track well the other day at Caulfield, so there is no reason why he wouldn’t handle it at Randwick."

Super Seth is part-owned by a contingent of New Zealanders, including Waikato Stud who purchased a majority share in the colt after his Caulfield Guineas win.

"Another Group One win would be great for Waikato Stud and their partners in the horse," Taylor said.