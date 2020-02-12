TCL Australia enter the High School Esports scene

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 14:00

Technology brand TCL announces their debut into the Australasian esports scene by sponsoring LetsPlay.Live’s first split of High School League 2020.

Joining telecommunications giant Vodafone New Zealand, TCL has come on board as a sponsorship partner of the 10-week ANZ esports tournament. School teams that place first in the Dota 2 and Clash Royale divisions of the league will score themselves a TCL PLEX Android phone (worth $499 AUD RRP each) for each starting roster team member - totalling 8 phones up for grabs for Australasian high school students.

"When my client said that they were passionate about getting involved with eSports and the future stars in the events I knew that the HSL would be a perfect match for them" says Brett Levy, Managing Director of Beyond Intent here on the new partnership. "I looked around at a few different opportunities and must say that the team at LPL along with the value they have offered to my client and the TCL handsets brand is a very exciting one!"

Mobile gaming titles have become popular within the esports landscape over the past 5 years. Clash Royale, along with other titles Arena of Valor and Hearthstone, were featured at the 2018 Asian games as demonstration sports.

"With Clash Royale as a popular mobile esport title in HSL it makes perfect sense for us to partner with TCL" says Duane Mutu, Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live. "The TCL PLEX phones are a fantastic addition to our prize pool and the amplification and support of mobile esports will help drive pathways from grassroots and beyond."

Registration for High School League Split 1 is currently open for high school students enrolled in Australia or New Zealand, closing Sunday 23rd February 2020. Students and teachers can find more information on the league and registration at hsl.letsplay.live.

Viewers can tune in to the HSL Clash Royale tournament weekly from Monday March 2nd at 6PM NZDT at twitch.tv/highschoolleague