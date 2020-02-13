Volts bat first in The Ford Trophy Elimination Final

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 11:04

The first of the two Ford Trophy finals is about to get underway with Otago Volts captain Jacob Duffy winning the toss and asking hosts Canterbury to field first at Hagley Oval.

The winner of today's free admission, sudden death Ford Trophy Elimination Final will go on to meet top qualifier the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval in Sunday's televised Grand Final.

Today is the third time this season that Canterbury and the Otago Volts have met each other at Hagley Oval in the national one-day competition - and the teams will head in with the ledger square at 1-1.

In November's third round, second qualifier Canterbury beat the Volts by 117 runs, while this month the Volts beat Canterbury by 23 runs in the penultimate ninth round of the regular season in a tight race for the playoff.

Canterbury is again captained today by veteran Andrew Ellis, playing his 109th List A match for the team with regular captain Cole McConchie having broken his arm during training with New Zealand A.

Ellis was the team's appointed captain when Canterbury broke a lengthy one-day title drought in 2016/17, the last time Canterbury won The Ford Trophy.

The winner of today's match will play top qualifier the Auckland Aces in the televised Grand Final at Eden Park Outer Oval from 11am this Sunday 16 February 2020, live on SKY Sport

