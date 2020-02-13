Volts off to Grand Final after last-over thriller

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 19:44

The Otago Volts will contest their second Ford Trophy Grand Final in as many years after edging Canterbury in a high-scoring nailbiter at Hagley Oval this afternoon.

Having gone into the match as the third qualifier, the Volts set Canterbury a stiff chase of 295 after Jacob Duffy won the toss, but a majestic century from 23-year-old Canterbury opening batsman Jack Boyle threatened to see the hosts home.

Boyle's 119 was his fourth List A century (third for Canterbury in The Ford Trophy, with his other century having been his 130 for the New Zealand XI against India A last month). It was Boyle third one-day century this season, but after having held the Canterbury chase together for almost 49 overs, he was caught off Duffy's final delivery of the match - leaving Canterbury's tailenders in charge of a fraught final over, from which 11 runs were still required, with two wicket in hand.

Will Williams scrambled a two of each of Nathan Smith's first two deliveries, but Smith struck back with his wicket next ball - and then ran out Henry who had taken off for a suicide single to win the match with two balls to spare.

Canterbury fell short by just seven runs while both Duffy and Smith finished with figures of 3-41.

Earlier, Mitch Renwick (a career-best 75), Anaru Kitchen (52 off 44 balls in his 100th List A match) and Dean Foxcroft (and unbeaten 55-) had all contributed half centuries for the Volts while Canterbury first drop Stephen Murdoch (53) reached a half ton in reply, sharing a 111-run stand with centurion Boyle for the second wicket.

The Volts will meet top qualifier the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval in Sunday's televised Grand Final, live on SKY Sport from 11am. The Volts were last season's top qualifier, but lost the Grand Final to the Wellington Firebirds in a gripping Dunedin finale.