Hawke Cup Challenge underway

Hamilton's second Hawke Cup defence of the season is underway at Gallaway Park, against the very side from whom they lifted the historic provincial chalice last season.

Zone 2 challenger Hawke's Bay has sent a strong side on a recovery mission to Hamilton, including Central Stags quartet Brad Schmulian, Christian Leopard, Ben Stoyanoff and Jayden Lennox.

Hawke's Bay captain Jacob Smith won the toss and has asked holders Hamilton - who staged a rearguard fightback to retain the Hawke Cup on the first innings against Zone 1 challenger Bay of Plenty a fortnight ago - to field first in fine, dry conditions.

Hamilton lifted the historic Hawke Cup from Hawke's Bay in the final challenge match of last summer, 2018/19.

To win the Hawke Cup, challengers must beat the holders on their home ground, either outright or on the first innings in the event of a drawn match. The winner of this weekend's three-day match will meet either Canterbury Country or Marlborough in the next Challenge match, pending the result of the concurrent Zone 3 Final at Blenheim's Horton Park. Livescoring for this match can be found on CricHQ.

HAWKE CUP DIRECT CHALLENGE

Holder HAMILTON v Zone 2 Challenger HAWKE'S BAY

Gallaway Park, Hamilton

Friday 14 - Sunday 16 February 2020

There are four Hawke Cup regional zones:

Zone One Hamilton, Northland, Counties-Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Poverty Bay, Waikato Valley

Zone Two Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Horowhenua-Kapiti, Manawatu, Taranaki

Zone Three Canterbury Country, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller

Zone Four Otago Country, North Otago, Southland, South Canterbury, Mid-Canterbury

Each zone's regional winner gets a three-day Hawke Cup Challenge as part of the annual challenge series against the current holders, on a rotational basis. If the current Hawke Cup holders finish top of their zone (Zone 1 this season), then the team finishing in second place qualifies for the challenge series.