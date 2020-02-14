Hawke Cup Challenge underway

|
Hamilton's second Hawke Cup defence of the season is underway at Gallaway Park, against the very side from whom they lifted the historic provincial chalice last season.
Zone 2 challenger Hawke's Bay has sent a strong side on a recovery mission to Hamilton, including Central Stags quartet Brad Schmulian, Christian Leopard, Ben Stoyanoff and Jayden Lennox.
Hawke's Bay captain Jacob Smith won the toss and has asked holders Hamilton - who staged a rearguard fightback to retain the Hawke Cup on the first innings against Zone 1 challenger Bay of Plenty a fortnight ago - to field first in fine, dry conditions.
Hamilton v Hawke's Bay Livescoring
Hamilton lifted the historic Hawke Cup from Hawke's Bay in the final challenge match of last summer, 2018/19.
To win the Hawke Cup, challengers must beat the holders on their home ground, either outright or on the first innings in the event of a drawn match. The winner of this weekend's three-day match will meet either Canterbury Country or Marlborough in the next Challenge match, pending the result of the concurrent Zone 3 Final at Blenheim's Horton Park. Livescoring for this match can be found on CricHQ.
HAWKE CUP DIRECT CHALLENGE
Holder HAMILTON v Zone 2 Challenger HAWKE'S BAY
Gallaway Park, Hamilton
Friday 14 - Sunday 16 February 2020
Free Admission
Official hashtag: #HawkeCup
There are four Hawke Cup regional zones:
Zone One Hamilton, Northland, Counties-Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Poverty Bay, Waikato Valley
Zone Two Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Horowhenua-Kapiti, Manawatu, Taranaki
Zone Three Canterbury Country, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller
Zone Four Otago Country, North Otago, Southland, South Canterbury, Mid-Canterbury
Each zone's regional winner gets a three-day Hawke Cup Challenge as part of the annual challenge series against the current holders, on a rotational basis. If the current Hawke Cup holders finish top of their zone (Zone 1 this season), then the team finishing in second place qualifies for the challenge series.
