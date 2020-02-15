Shears win No 8 looms for Henare after southern double

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 09:01

Joel Henare probably put the No 1 stamp on odds for another Golden Shears win when he won Friday’s Southern Shears Open woolhandling final in Gore.

Following the briefest of retirements, a second placing at Christchurch in November and a win at Lumsden last month, the 28-year-old completed an Otago Shears and Southern shears double for a 6th time. It was also his 7th win in the Gore event, and the Master Woolhandler’s 121st Openf final win dating back to his first at Waipukurau in 2006.

Te Kuiti woolhandler Keruyn Herbert, was runner-up, in her 17th season of Open-class woolhandling,which had yielded four wins in five North Island finals in the previous three weeks and taken her to a career record of 47 Open wins. Tia Potae, of Milton, was 3rd.

The major surprise was the elimination in the heats of defending champion Pagan Karauria, of Alexandra, who had followed up World Teams and All-Nations individual title wins in France last July with an unprecedented four-win sequence of NZ Merino, NZ Spring Shears, NZ Corriedale and NZ Crossbred Lambs titles earlier this season.

It was the last South Island final before the March 4-7 Golden Shears in Masterton where Henare will be going for an 8th Golden Shears Open win in a row, the longest sequence of wins in any Golden Shears event apart from David Fagan’s 1990-2001 sequence of 12 wins in the Open shearing championship.

The potential of 19-year-old Amber Poihipi, of Ohai, emerged when she won Friday’s Senior final, having been runner-up in her only previous Senior final in October, when upgraded a week after being 3rd in the Merino championships Junior final in Alexandra.

Molly Tapuke, from Christchurch, joined the list of Junior woolhandling final winners with victory over runner-up Samantha Allen, who had won at Christchurch in November, and third-placed Heaven Little, who had won at Alexandra and Lumsden.

There was also a new winner in the Novice grade, won by Taryn Perriam, of Invercargill.

The Southern Shears end today with shearing from Open to Novice grades, while there is also shearing competition today (Saturday) at the North Hokianga A and P Show at Broadwood, the Ohura sports, between Stratford and Taumarunui, and the Murchison A and P Show in the Southisland, while the Counties Shears take place at the Franklin A and P Show in Pukekohe tomorrow.

Results from the first day of the Southern Shears shearing and woolhandling championships at Gore on Friday, February 15, 2020:

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 131.12pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 196.91pts, 2; Tia Potae (Milton) 200.69pts, 3; Foonie Waihape (Gisborne) 4.

Senior final: Amber Poihipi (Ohai) 111.38pts, 1; Makayla Crawford 115.38pts, 2; Nova Kumeroa Elers 142.344pts, 3; Lashara Anderson 190.28pts, 4.

Junior final: Molly Tapuke (Christchurch) 124.438pts, 1; Samantha Allen (Milton) 125.19pts, 2; Heaven Little (Balclutha) 145.22pts, 3; Gypsy Hoani (Gore) 148.75pts, 4.

Novice final: Taryn Perriam (Invercargill) 84.16pts, 1; Caleb Brooking (Mataura) 101.75pts, 2; Courtney Kelly (Gore) 124.9pts, 3.