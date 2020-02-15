Volts unchanged for Grand Final

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 11:20

The unchanged Otago Volts will be out to claim their first piece of silverware in seven years when they take-on the Auckland Aces in the Ford Trophy grand final tomorrow.

The Volts overcame Canterbury in a final over thriller on Thursday to book their place in a second consecutive One-Day grand final and will be out to go one better than last year’s final where they fell at the final hurdle on their home turf.

The Volts have been boosted by a number of consistent performers during this Ford Trophy season and have been equally impressive with bat and ball in the One-Day arena.

Neil Broom has registered two centuries and three half-centuries this campaign and currently sits third on the competition run-scoring ladder with 432.

The 36-year-old has been a rock in the Volts middle order consistently providing a platform for the likes of Dean Foxcroft and Anaru Kitchen to come in and boost the Southerners run tallies in the death overs.

Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy have been equally as impressive with the ball.

Duffy (17) is third on the competition wicket-taking charts while Smith has produced a number of match-winning spells, including his final over heroics in Thursday’s elimination final where he removed the last two Canterbury batsman with the last two balls of the match.

Both players were rewarded for their strong form with New Zealand A call-ups to face India A and will be out to wrap up a memorable start to 2020 by lifting the Ford Trophy.

The Volts will be buoyed by their huge recent victory over Aces at the University of Otago Oval less than a week ago.

The Southerners overcame the Aces by 210-runs in Dunedin, their third highest ever winning margin and their highest ever over Auckland - a similar performance tomorrow will surely see them lift the coveted One-Day Trophy.

Play gets underway from Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 11.00am tomorrow - spectator entry is a gold coin donation.

Otago Volts squad | Ford Trophy | Grand Final

Jacob Duffy (Kaikorai) (C)

Matt Bacon (Albion)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Dale Phillips (Taieri)

Michael Rae (NEV)

Mitch Renwick (Kaikorai)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Hamish Rutherford (Albion)

Nathan Smith (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Ford Trophy Grand Final

Auckland Aces v Otago Volts

Sunday 16 February, 11.00am

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Live scoring: visit nzc.co.nz

