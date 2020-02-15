New Zealand motorsport mourns the passing of Steven Kennedy

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 16:26

MotorSport New Zealand is saddened to announce the passing of former president, Steven Kennedy. Kennedy, President of MotorSport New Zealand Inc. from 1998 to 2010, passed away suddenly on Thursday, survived by wife, Adrianne and children, Adam and Tarryn.

Kennedy’s contribution to MotorSport was immense both domestically and internationally. As well as being an FIA Steward, Kennedy was also chair of the Asia Pacific Rally Commission at the FIA and was a member of the World Touring Car Commission too.

In 1999 he received the Award of Merit at the annual MotorSport New Zealand awards before becoming a Member d’Honneur in 2002 for his exceptional distinguished service to the sport. At the conclusion of his tenure as President in 2010, Kennedy was awarded the President d’Honneur, the highest honour given by MotorSport New Zealand.

During his time as President, Kennedy oversaw the introduction of the highly successful Toyota Racing Series, responsible for getting many young drivers from New Zealand and abroad on the world stage. Another major success story from his time as President was the founding of the Elite MotorSport Academy, in which 130 aspiring competitors have taken part in since 2004.

"It was incredibly sad to learn of Steven’s passing," said Wayne Christie, President of MotorSport New Zealand Inc.

"His contribution to not only Motorsport, but sport and society, in general, was huge. He was instrumental in getting the Toyota Racing Series off the ground along with many of our other great categories.

"Our thoughts are with Steven’s family at this incredibly sad and tough time. He will be missed dearly in the Motorsport community."