Volts to bat first in The Ford Trophy Grand Final

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 11:13

Otago Volts captain Jacob Duffy has won the toss and decided to bat first at Auckland's Eden Park Outer Oval in The Ford Trophy Grand Final, where conditions are fine but overcast.

Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips are all back from international duty to bolster the hosts who gained direct entry to today's home Grand Final by virtue of having qualified top of the regular season.

Colin Munro, Jeet Raval, Lockie Ferguson and the regular season's top-wicket-taker, young left-arm paceman Ben Lister, also feature in the strong Auckland line-up.

Third qualifier the Otago Volts meanwhile edged Canterbury in Thursday's high-scoring Elimination Final thriller in Christchurch to reach their second Grand Final in consecutive seasons. Otago Volts Neil Broom and Duffy are in the top three respectively among the competition's top wicket-takers and batsmen.

The Volts were last summer's top qualifier, but lost their home 2018/19 title bout to the Wellington Firebirds.

Media note: interim Head Coach Doug Watson continues to oversee the Aces whilst Heinrich Malan is in the assistant coach role today after returning from his time coaching the New Zealand A side. Robbie O'Donnell is today's Aces captain with regular captain Craig Cachopa 13th man.

Today's match is broadcast live on SKY Sport and Radio Sport.