Shearing comps heat-up ahead of The Goldies

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 04:43

Five more shearing sports shows were held throughout New Zealand during the weekend as the tempo rises heading towards the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton on March 4-7.

The weekend featured two A-grade shows in which the Open shearing finals, at Gore and Pukekohe, within 24 hours of each other yet 1500km apart, featured almost all of the top hopes for the Golden Shears Open finals.

Possibly the biggest triumph was the Southern Shears Open final win by Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford in Gore on Saturday, his first in the event after 24 years of trying which have now brought him 70 Open final victories.

He became the first South Island shearer to win the event since 1994 when Edsel Forde, from Winton, won the final for a 5th time, the defeated including Golden Shears favourite Rowland Smith, who along with fellow Gore finalists John Kirkpatrick and Aaron Haynes, then flew north for a much-more frequent Smith-Kirkpatrick one-two finish at the Counties Shears.

Leon Samuels, also of Invercargill, showed there was no fluke in his previous weekend’s Otago Shears win in Balclutha, only the second win of his Open career, with two more top performces at Gore, winning the South Island Shearer of the Year final and finishing runner-up to Stratford in the Open final.

Samuels was first to finish the 20-sheep Southern Shears final, but Stratford was just 13 seconds away and third off, the traditional clean job carrying him to a victory in which, significantly, beat Smith on both time and quality.

Another to make the trip from Gore to Pukekohe was Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan who made all the pace in the Counties Shears final, shearing his 20 in 16min 23sec. It wasn’t enough to hold-off the quality-points claims of two of the greatest shearers has ever produced, but it was enough to take a creditable third placing overall.

The 5th finalist, fellow Te Kuiti shearer Mark Grainger, had won on Saturday at the Ohura Sports, off the Forgotten Highway between Stratford and Taumarunui, beating former World and Golden Shears champion Gavin Mutch.

Fagan and Grainger then paired as the New Zealand Development Counties team in a win over the Wales Development team of Llion Jones and Ceredic Lewis, completing a 5-0 cleansweep by New Zealand teams against the tourists.

Simon Goss, of Mangamahu, in the Whanganui district, scored his 11th win of the season in claiming the Southern Shears Senior title, but a possible challenger for Golden Shears honours emerged in Welsh shearer Gethin Lewis, who broke-through for his first New Zealand win in three seasons of trying with victory at Pukekohe.

The emergence of some younger talent at northernmost competition the North Hokianga A and P Show at Broadwood on Saturday and 340km away at Pukekohe 24 hours later impressed Northland judge and competitions organiser Kevin Boyd who said it was a product of the Northland teams competition initiated three years ago to reverse declining entry numbers.

It was however an older one of the number in Snells Beach shearer Kelvin Welch who had the greatest success in winning the Junior finals at both shows.

Former national circuit champion Angus Moore won the Open final at 100th Murchison A and P Show, while Neville Osborne, of Dargaville, won at the North Hokianga show.

In a rare February of five Saturdays, the first since 1976, there are no competitions next weekend, ahead of the three-show central North Island Golden Shears countdown at Taumarunui, Apiti and Pahiatua.

The only woolhandling competition of the weekend was at the Southland Shears where the open title was won by double World champion Joel Henare, now lining-up an 8th consecutive Golden Shears Open title.