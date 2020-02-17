"Monteith’s Merch Stand" enables Crusaders fans to update jerseys

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 11:06

Crusaders supporters will be able to update their merchandise with the new Tohu, for free

With the first Investec Super Rugby match at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch kicking off this Friday, Crusaders fans keen to wear the team’s recently revealed Tohu (symbol) on their jerseys will get the opportunity thanks to Monteith’s Brewing Co. Today the beer and cider brand announced that to kick off the season it will be running a promotion to allow supporters to update their merchandise with the new logo

Dubbed the ‘Monteith’s Merch Stand’, the promotion will allow fans to bring their Crusaders merchandise (new or old) to a number of Monteith’s Merch Stand events to have the new Tohu added to their Crusaders jersey, free of charge. A couple of events will be run to kick off the season; one at Monza Bar at the Christchurch Casino on Thursday 20th February, and one at the Crusaders home game against the Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday 21st February.

DB Breweries Marketing Director, Sean O’Donnell, said that Monteith’s is an ongoing supporter of the Super Rugby team in its evolution: "Monteith’s has been a fan of the Crusaders for 25 years, so when the decision was made to evolve their brand identity, we naturally wanted to stand with them. We know a change of identity can be uncomfortable, but an evolution of a logo doesn’t take anything away from the team’s great history. We also know the introduction of the new brand logo means that lots of fans will be keen to update their gear, so we wanted to offer that opportunity, for free, with these Monteith’s Merch Stand events."

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said: "It’s fantastic to have the support of one of our long-standing partners, Monteith’s, to help us bring our evolved brand to life. Our Tohu is representative of our collective strength, which encompasses the team, our provincial unions, communities, sponsors and fans. We’re grateful that Monteith’s are standing with us through this initiative, and helping to tell our brand story."

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson added: "The opportunity for our fans to wear the same jersey as the team is really important to us. Crusaders supporters are on this journey too, and have been right behind us for the past 24 seasons. We’ve really embraced the new logo and we look forward to our fans doing so too."

Monteith’s Merch Stand events:

- 5.30 pm - 9.30pm, 20 February 2020, Monza Bar, Christchurch Casino, 30 Victoria Street, Christchurch Central City (note this is an R20 event)

- 5.30 pm, 21 February 2020, West Stand Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When purchasing a 2020 Adult Crusaders playing jersey via the online Crusaders shop, fans will also have the opportunity to have the Tohu added, courtesy of Monteith’s.

Merchandise will be updated at Monteith’s Merch Stand events on a first come, first served basis. If any fans miss out, or can’t make it on the day they can contact

info@monteiths.co.nz with a name, address and date of birth - and Monteith’s will send an iron-on Tohu that can be applied at home.

Note that the Monteith’s Merch Stand at Orangetheory Stadium is strictly R18.