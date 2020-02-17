Boult back for India tests as Jamieson and Patel earn call-ups

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 11:06

The BLACKCAPS will have their familiar pace trio to call on for the upcoming two Test series against India, along with rising Auckland Aces star Kyle Jamieson.

Left-arm swingman Trent Boult has recovered from the broken right-hand he sustained in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG to be included in the 13 player squad, with the opening Test starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Following an impressive showing in his debut ODI series against India, Jamieson has been included in a pre-series Test squad for the first time, after being called across to Australia mid-tour in December to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson.

Ajaz Patel (Central Stags) has been named as the specialist spinner in the 13-player squad, while Daryl Mitchell (Northern Districts) has been included as the batting and all-rounder cover.

Wellington Firebirds batsman Tom Blundell will continue opening the batting with Tom Latham following his breakthrough century in Melbourne.

Champion batsman Ross Taylor is set to become the fourth BLACKCAP to play 100 Tests, joining his former teammates Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming.

BLACKCAPS Test squad v India

Kane Williamson (c) (Northern Districts)

Tom Blundell (Wellington Firebirds)

Trent Boult (Northern Districts)

Colin de Grandhomme (Northern Districts)

Kyle Jamieson (Auckland Aces)

Tom Latham (Canterbury)

Daryl Mitchell (Northern Districts)

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury)

Ajaz Patel (Central Stags)

Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

Ross Taylor (Central Stags)

Neil Wagner (Northern Districts)

BJ Watling (Northern Districts)

Coach Gary Stead acknowledged some tough decisions had to be made.

"With a squad of 13 we’ve put a priority on balance and making sure we have the needed variety and different options depending on the pitch conditions at the Basin Reserve," said Stead.

"It’s terrific to have Trent back with us and we’re looking forward to the energy and experience he adds to the group alongside his obvious class with the ball in hand.

"Kyle will offer us a point of difference with the bounce he could extract on what is traditionally a good surface in Wellington.

"We’re excited to welcome back Ajaz who has done a great job for us overseas and has a proven domestic record in New Zealand conditions.

"Daryl showed his batting prowess in his Test debut against England in Hamilton and he naturally offers us great versatility with the different roles he can play."

Stead hailed the upcoming achievement for Ross Taylor.

"To play 100 Tests for your country is an incredible achievement and a testament to his work ethic and complete professionalism."

The BLACKCAPS assemble in Wellington on Tuesday.