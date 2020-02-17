Rugby Clubrooms hit the road - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 13:15

The Rolleston Rugby Football Club clubrooms will be moving to Foster Park tonight.

The clubrooms will be moved by Laing Properties from their site on Rolleston Reserve to their new location in Foster Park near the rugby fields and new Foster Park changing rooms tonight starting at 10.30pm.

The clubrooms will be transported in two sections arriving at Foster Park around midnight.

Once the clubrooms are in place more work will be needed to ensure the building is compliant with the building code and to install a concrete patio and other surrounding landscaping work. This work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

Work is also under way on the final stage of upgrades to this south west area of Foster Park.

McLenaghan Contracting has started construction of a new car park area off Dynes Road, which will provide 82 new parking spaces. This will bring the total number of car park spaces on the Foster Park site to 475.