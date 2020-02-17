Auckland claim historic futsal title

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 17:48

History has been made in the Women’s Futsal SuperLeague with Auckland becoming the first team to win the title on more than one occasion, picking up their ground-breaking second win at the ASB Sports Centre in Wellington over the weekend.

Auckland had a point to prove going into the tournament as they claimed their first title in 2018 but followed that up with a hugely disappointing fifth-place finish last year.

Motivation was therefore not a problem this time around and Nic Downes’ charges certainly played as if they were looking to banish the painful memories of that previous campaign, winning four of their five group games to earn a berth in the final.

The only team to beat them were reigning champions Canterbury United Pride, who were looking to make history themselves by becoming the first team to successfully defend the title.

The Pride were very much on track in that quest when topping the table with a perfect record and would have been full of confidence going into the final after beating second-placed Auckland 4-1 in pool play.

But Auckland turned the tables on the classy Cantabs when it mattered most, producing an inspired performance in a thrilling final to triumph 4-3.

Captain Maxine Cooper was delighted Auckland were able to put the disappointments of last year behind them and bring the title back north.

"They made it so hard for us so we’re stoked - what a team," she said.

"Canterbury put a lot of pressure on us in the earlier game and we were ready to fight back, we didn’t want to come out second best."

Pride coach Ronan Naicker felt his team put in a strong performance but were let down by their implementation of some of the finer basics.

"It’s all about details and, unfortunately for us, the details went against us," he said.

"We had plenty of opportunities to score and the Auckland goalkeeper Danielle Bradley had an amazing game, pulling off a number of great saves. And Auckland took every opportunity that they got, they were very clinical and we paid for that in the end."

Capital were the only other side to launch a genuine bid for the title, the hosts winning three matches to finish third, three points behind Auckland.

The individual awards were also claimed by the teams that contested the final with Canterbury’s Serena Patel picking up both the MVP and golden boot after scoring nine goals while Bradley received the golden glove. The closest challengers to Patel in the golden boot race were Canterbury’s Macey Fraser and Central’s Eve Barry, who both found the net seven times.

