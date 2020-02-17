Threepeat for Beauty Generation

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 18:21

Beauty Generation returned to his winning ways at Sha Tin on Sunday with a tough victory in the Gr.1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1400m).

It was the New Zealand-bred’s third victory in the 1400m feature in as many years and put behind him four successive defeats.

"The defeats have been disappointing but they hadn’t been by any great margin," trainer John Moore said.

"I said to the staff that we just had to try a few things a little bit different, just to tweak his mind and get him thinking that he can win races. We managed to do that by taking off the blinkers, putting on the side winkers and the bit-lifter.

"I jumped him out of the gate on Thursday morning. I did a lot of things with him trying to not stick to the same pattern as we’d had in the lead-up to the big races in the past. It was quite a different prep."

Moore is looking to Meydan now and the Gr.1 Dubai Turf (1800m) at the end of March, but that possible assignment is still at the discussion stage.

"I’ve just got to put it to Patrick (Kwok, owner) and I hope he’ll give me the green light because I think he’ll be very competitive. I think he could do a great job in Dubai over 1800m," Moore said.

Bred by Greg Tomlinson under his Nearco Stud banner, Beauty Generation is a graduate of the 2014 New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling Sales series where he was sold through the Highden Park draft for $60,000.