Winterbottom and Pye encouraged by Supertest at The Bend

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 21:39

Team 18 drivers Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye are encouraged by the speed and performance of their respective IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing Commodores as the start of a new Supercars Championship dawned at The Bend Motorsport Park today.

As part of the official SuperTest at the South Australian venue, all 24 Supercars teams were present to lay down their first laps in anger.

Winterbottom was the best of the newly-expanded two-car Team 18 squad, finishing the day ninth overall in his IRWIN Racing Commodore ZB which he shared with his endurance co-driver James Golding.

Pye took his new DEWALT-backed Commodore ZB to 18th as he shared the day with recently-announced co-driver Dean Fiore.

All teams were presented with many new challenges for the first day of track running in 2020, with new suspension, aerodynamic and engine specifications to learn and improve.

Armed with their fresh paint schemes and a load of new data, the teams will now head to the Adelaide Parklands for the opening round of the Supercars Championship season for the Superloop Adelaide 500.

The Supercars will hit the track for the first time on Thursday for a practice session at 3:55pm local time. Two more practice sessions will be run on Friday ahead of qualifying and races on both Saturday and Sunday.

SCHEDULE

Round 1 - Superloop Adelaide 500, February 20-23

THURSDAY

Practice 1: 3:55pm (45 minutes)

FRIDAY

Practice 2: 2:05pm (30 minutes)

Practice 3: 6:00pm (30 minutes)

SATURDAY

Qualifying, Race 1: 11:55am (25 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout: 12:30pm (30 minutes)

Race 1: 4:20pm (78 laps)

SUNDAY

Qualifying, Race 2: 11:50pm (25 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout: 12:25pm (30 minutes)

Race 2: 3:20pm (78 laps)

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom - Driver, Team 18 #18 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"The Bend Motorsport Park is definitely one of the windiest tracks i’ve ever been to," said Mark Winterbottom.

"It made the testing quite difficult because the morning was calm and then there was a big gust of wind through the afternoon and the high-speed corners created a few aero troubles.

"I’m really proud of the team with how they have performed today, we got through relatively unscathed and mechanically the car ran really well after being stripped to a bare shell in the off-season.

"We made some good progress through the day, some gains and some losses, but I want to win the Superloop Adelaide 500 and not the Supertest!"

Scott Pye - Driver, Team 18 #20 DEWALT Racing Holden Commdore ZB

"It was amazing to get back behind the wheel after the off-season and it was great to have my first drive of the DEWALT Racing Commodore at The Bend Motorsport Park today," said Scott Pye.

"It was a mixed day for us with a lot of time spent in the pits but that’s what a test day is all about.

"We couldn’t get to Adelaide without working on some of those procedural changes so it was good to get them out of the way before having a good run at the end.

"We’ll regroup tomorrow and give the car a tune up ahead of the Adelaide 500 kicking off with practice on Thursday."

Charlie Schwerkolt - Owner, Team 18

"What an incredible day it was to finally see two Team 18 cars on the track at the 2020 Supertest," said Charlie Schwerkolt.

"Thanks to all our amazing partners and all of the crew at Team 18 for their hard work to get to this stage, I can't wait for what the future holds.

"Bring on Adelaide, DEWALT Racing and IRWIN Racing are ready to race."