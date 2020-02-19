Super line-up of internationals at Takapoto

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 15:01

New Zealand’s most celebrated boutique show has again attracted a stellar line-up of the very best horses and riders from both sides of the Tasman.

Takapoto Estate Show Jumping gets underway on Thursday at its very picturesque grounds on the shores of Lake Karapiro.

It’s no surprise there’s so much interest, with riders vying for more than $306,500 in prize money across the two weeks of competition. The first week has attracted 435 horses, with 397 combinations in the second - both weeks are well up on last year.

A number of top competitors are eyeing berths in the Tokyo Olympic Games so will be looking for top results. Fields include capped Olympians from both New Zealand and Australia, top-ranked riders and some exciting up-and-comers.

Takapoto principals Mitch and Kate Plaw couldn’t be happier and say the massive turnout of up to 14 top Australian riders is largely thanks to showjumping patron Hamish Douglass who created the Australian Teams’ League in the spirit of the cash-rich Global Champions League and his top rider Amber Fuller.

"I am super excited to be comping back to compete at Takapoto again," said Amber. "The Plaw family have built a world-class venue with amazing arenas in the most scenic place anyone can imagine. Coming over to New Zealand to compete against a top-class group of different riders and horses, and to jump at such a show is honestly the highlight of our year."

Their visit in 2019 had been hugely beneficial for the whole team. "It was an education and enriching experience for both horse and rider," she said. "With the inclusion of the teams’ event this year it is shaping up to be even more exciting. We can’t wait!"

The inaugural Takapoto Teams’ Championship has 36 of the best from New Zealand and Australia chasing bragging rights and a healthy prize pot. Takapoto’s $12,000 prize purse for the young rider class - making it the richest in the Southern Hemisphere - has attracted a solid field of the nation’s next superstars. All of the competitions are being run on superb new footing.

Also in the country are riders from Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Canada compete in the Global Amateur Tour aboard leased horses. The GAT riders range in age from 18 through to their 50s and will go head-to-head with around 45 New Zealand riders in the tour.

The European concept of running Gold, Silver and Bronze tours has been embraced by the Kiwis, who are looking forward to being challenged by international course designers Michel Ismalun (FRA) and Michael Haese (AUS).

Head of the ground jury, FEI level 3 judge Kaye Williams says it is an absolute treat to have an event like Takapoto. "This means a huge amount to New Zealand," she says. "Takapoto is based on the European shows and is a one-off for us here, so it is exciting for us all to be doing what the rest of the world do. There’s nothing wrong with what we do here but it is just nice to have something completely different."

And she tipped her hat to the Plaw family for their commitment and foresight. "It is a marvellous event to be a part of and we are so lucky to have this facility to use in New Zealand."

The social events are also second-to-none with tickets in hot demand across them all.

We welcome everyone to our very special slice of paradise - enjoy the competition, appreciate the talent and be inspired by it all.