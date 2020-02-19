Miami Bound to resume at Caulfield

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 15:39

Group One-winning filly Miami Bound will begin her autumn campaign at Caulfield on Saturday when she lines-up in the Gr.2 Autumn Classic (1800m).

The New Zealand-bred filly was a last-start winner of the Gr.1 VRC Oaks (2500m) in November and trainer Danny O’Brien is looking forward to setting her on another Oaks bid.

"She has had one trial and was just building fitness, but she went nicely and has had a couple of solid gallops the last couple of weeks," O’Brien said. "We have been very pleased with her."

O’Brien said the daughter of Reliable Man has matured since the spring and is looking forward to her resuming on Saturday.

"She has definitely got the natural maturity, which you would expect from a spring three-year-old to an autumn three-year-old.

"She is a little bit stronger and a little bit heavier. She tips the scales 30 kilos heavier than she was on Oaks day.

"To our eye she is improving and we are looking forward to the autumn.

"She will have the two runs in Melbourne, so Saturday and then she runs at Moonee Valley in the Alister Clark (Gr.2, 2040m).

"That gives us a two week break to the Vinery (Gr.1, 2000m) and then two weeks to the (Australian) Oaks (Gr.1, 2400m)."

O’Brien purchased Miami Bound out of Westbury Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $120,000.

- NZ Racing Desk