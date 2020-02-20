'Go Well, Go Shell' for Kawasaki race team

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 17:02

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

The famous refrain "Go Well, Go Shell" could perhaps never be more appropriate than right now, particularly for a race team that's already rocketing along like greased lightning.

One of the most go-ahead and high-profile teams on the New Zealand motocross scene - the TransDiesel-backed Kawasaki Racing Team - is absolutely pumping this year and it has just gained a little extra lubrication in its slick bid to capture a national title this season.

This weekend in Rotorua it is the second round of four in the New Zealand Motocross Championships and the men on the distinctive green Kawasaki bikes will show up on Sunday with their bikes and rig emblazoned with the Shell Advance colours, a rapid and smooth response to main sponsor TransDiesel having taken over the distribution rights for Shell Oil in New Zealand.

The Kawasaki team is already strongly positioned, with MX2 (250cc) class rider Josiah Natzke on top of that category after the national series opener at Balclutha three weeks ago, Mount Maunganui's Natzke following on from his New Zealand Supercross Championships title win back in November and his overall MX2 class victory at the big annual Whakatane Summercross in late December.

His re-branded Shell Advance Kawasaki Racing Team will therefore arrive at the race venue this Sunday - off State Highway 30 at Horohoro, just outside Rotorua - in a confident mood.

The team's MX1 class rider, Te Puke's Tyler Steiner, is currently positioned at seventh overall in this 450cc capacity bike class and poised to move up.

Change can happen very quickly on the motocross scene and now it's going to be even slicker and massively exciting at the same time for the Kawasaki men.

"TransDiesel have done well to secure the distribution of Shell Oil in New Zealand. We are fortunate enough to be part of the transition to Shell Oil becoming the Major Sponsor for the Kawasaki Race Team," said Kawasaki New Zealand Race Team manager Shane Verhoeven.

"Moving forward, I am truly excited to introduce everybody to the Shell Advance Kawasaki Race Team and it couldn't be more fitting having Josiah Natzke taking the leader's red number plate into the second round, six points clear of second place."

TransDiesel sees this latest association as a perfect fit and an ideal alliance.

"Here at TransDiesel, we’ve got your back. Which means we’re always looking to improve the products and services we offer our clients and customers," said TransDiesel chief operating officer Paul Harris.

"We’re constantly evaluating everything within the TransDiesel stable to make sure it is the best that it can be, which is why we decided it was time for an oil change - for us and for the Kawasaki Race Team," he said.

TransDiesel is now the official distributor of Shell motor oils and lubricants in New Zealand. Under the partnership agreement, TransDiesel will manage distribution of Shell’s complete range of products across the consumer, transport, industrial, agricultural and marine sectors in New Zealand.

"TransDiesel is thrilled to be the new distributor for Shell lubricants, and proud to introduce and unveil the newly-rebranded Shell Advance Kawasaki Racing Team, which will be competing this weekend.

"The Shell Advance Motorcycle Oil has a long history in motorcycle racing both in New Zealand and internationally, so TransDiesel is very pleased to be able to bring the brand back to the market which we will see increase in presence over the coming weeks and months.

"Shell has been the leading global supplier of lubricants for 13 years in a row, a testament to the quality of their products and their dedication to the pursuit of excellence. We know the team are constantly striving for excellence too, which is why we’re so excited to be continuing our sponsorship under the new brand," Harris said.

"With the alignment of Kawasaki, Shell and TransDiesel and all three strong brands sharing the same passion for performance, the future looks bright for this partnership and we look forward to our continued support

"TransDiesel is a well-established, 100% New Zealand-owned business, with a commitment to ensuring the brands they represent are global industry leaders in their respective fields. The company has experienced a sustained period of growth and success and this latest partnership with Shell is further testament to key international brands trust in TransDiesel being the best sales and service organisation to represent them in NZ."

TransDiesel will begin product distribution in New Zealand on March 1.

After the racing at Rotorua on Sunday, the New Zealand Motocross Championships next head to Hawke's Bay for round three on March 1, with the fourth and final round in Taupo on Sunday, March 15.