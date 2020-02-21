Big names return for Firebirds

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 11:47

The Wellington Firebirds will welcome back a number of big names to their squad when they switch back into four-day mode against Canterbury this weekend.

BLACKCAPS Hamish Bennett and Jimmy Neesham and New Zealand A allrounder Rachin Ravindra all come back in to the side after being absent for the final rounds of the Ford Trophy.

The returning trio add strength in all areas of the Firebirds line-up - Ravindra will take his place at the top of the batting order, Neesham will add value with bat and ball in the middle order, while Bennett will be looking to bring his strong form for the BLACKCAPS in the One-Day series against India back into the domestic scene.

Paceman Michael Snedden is also included - the 27-year-old made his Firebirds debut in the Plunket Shield victory over Canterbury at the start of the summer and has been in and out of the One-Day side this season.

He is one of five seamers included in the squad with Bennett, Neesham, Logan Van Beek and Iain McPeake all offering pace options - Ben Sears and Ollie Newton are unavailable due to injury.

Lauchie Johns will take-on the wicketkeeping duties in the absence of Tom Blundell who is on international duty with the BLACKCAPS against India in the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

Troy Johnson is also included in a first-class Firebirds squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for his Hutt District club and the Whiting Financial Services Wellington A team and could be given an opportunity in the middle order tomorrow.

The Firebirds come in to this match on top of the Plunket Shield ladder with two wins and one no result from their opening three fixtures.

Devon Conway stole the show when these two sides last met at the Basin Reserve in October - the Men’s Domestic Player of the Year broke multiple records on his way to a majestic 327 not out to help his side to a 44-run win.

Play gets underway from Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 10.30am tomorrow - spectator entry is free.

Wellington Firebirds squad | Plunket Shield | Round Four

Michael Bracewell (c)

Hamish Bennett

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Lauchie Johns (wk)

Troy Johnson

Iain McPeake

Jimmy Neesham

Rachin Ravindra

Michael Snedden

Logan Van Beek

Plunket Shield Round Four

Canterbury v Wellington Firebirds

Saturday 22 - Tuesday 25 February, 10.30am

Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz