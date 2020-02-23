Equestrian: Aussies triumph in first week at Takapoto

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 18:13

It came down to the perfect trans-Tasman battle for the biggest class of the opening week of the Takapoto Estate Show Jumping on the shores of Lake Karapiro this afternoon.

Australian Tom McDermott knew exactly who he would need to watch in the biggest class of the week and he was dead right. Thirty-three started the class with just eight coming back for the second round over a challenging course designed by Frenchman Michel Islamun - six were clear and two carried four penalties. At the end of the class four were double clear - Tom McDermott, his countrymen James Robinson-Paterson aboard Galliano MS and Paul Brent on Fontaine Blue VDL, and Kiwi star Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) on her well-performed Windermere Cappuccino.

James was the first to finish, stopping the clock at 57.08 seconds. Next was Tegan who rode stunning clear in 55.55. Watching her every move from the chute was Tom and his nine-year-old mare. "I had heard Tegan was the one to beat so I warmed up early so I could watch her go," he said.

Tom rode a brilliant round to cross the flags in 52.19 seconds and take the victory along with the $8000 winner’s cheque. "I am very happy with this super mare," said Tom. He’s been riding her for four years, bringing her through from 1.15m to World Cup and Grand Prix level. "For such a small horse she covers a lot of ground fast. I have so much confidence in her. She is not the scopiest or most talented but certainly has the biggest heart. She trusts me so much and will jump whatever I put in front of her. She is very sassy with a big personality and can be a bit of a handful."

Chatham Park owner Hamish Douglass flew Tom to New Zealand as part of the winning team for the inaugural cash-rich Takapoto Teams’ Championship.

Takapoto is New Zealand's leading boutique show driven by the Plaw family.