Wins for Coll and Williams

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 22:15

After a bye in the first round Kiwi squash player and World No5 Paul Coll has won his match at the men’s Troilus Gold Canada Cup defeating German, Nicholas Mueller 12-10, 11-5, 11-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the tournament. He’ll face England’s Daryl Selby in the last eight of the event where he was a beaten finalist last year.

Unfortunately fellow Kiwi, Campbell Grayson lost to India’s Ramit Tandon 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 in the first round of the same event.

Top seed is world No.3 Tarek Momen from Egypt.

At home the first tournament of the Barfoot and Thompson Summer Series was completed at the Henderson squash Club.

New Zealand No.3 and top seed Even Williams from Wellington won the Henderson Rochelle Hobbs Open PSA Satellite tournament.

Ranked 91 in the world the Wellingtonian defeated 17-year-old Aucklander, Elijah Thomas 12-1, 11-1, 11-3 in the men’s final controlling the match at will against the inexperienced teen.

Thomas is aiming to make the New Zealand team to the world juniors on the Gold Coast later in the year while Wiliams is coaching in Wellington.

The women’s final was won by Korean, Yeonsoo Yang ranked 286 over top seed Abbie Palmer of Auckland 11-8, 11-6, 11-7. Yang, who is part of a large group playing in the five tournament series chased down all shots and barely making an error in the match.

The next tournament in the Barfoot and Thompson is at Eden Epsom this week followed by the Auckland Open at the North Shore Club.