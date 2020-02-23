Learnings gained for Team 18 from Supercars opener at Adelaide 500

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 23:33

The first round of the 2020 Supercars Championship has finished with a solid performance however some unlucky moments for both IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing at the Adelaide 500.

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom showed early speed in Qualifying after progressing automatically to the second 14-car segment following his Friday practice results. Winterbottom qualified in 12th but received a kerb strike on a lap that would have put him well inside the top ten.

In Race 2, Winterbottom was pushed wide to avoid an incident on the opening lap, but stayed out of trouble and took the flag in 11th position.

New team recruit Scott Pye started 16th in the DEWALT Racing Commodore, however his race ended prematurely on the opening lap after he could not avoid contact with a spun car following an incident ahead of him on the blind exit of the Turn 9 hairpin.

The resulting damage was enough to rule Pye out from the remainder of the race, in a weekend that earlier included an overnight repair effort following a component failure during practice.

Team 18 returns to action for Round 2 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Albert Park as a support series for the 2020 F1 Australian Grand Prix on March 12-15.