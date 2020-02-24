World’s elite triathletes heading to Taranaki

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 13:57

The widely anticipated annual Tri Taranaki Festival is just around the corner, with the world’s top triathletes expected to descend on New Plymouth in a matter of weeks.

The city is excitedly bracing itself for the influx of visitors, with thousands expected to watch the final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics - the 2020 New Plymouth ITU Triathlon World Cup, which is celebrating its 10th year.

Kicking off on March 28, the festival also features Oceania’s best in the WIL Sport Oceania Junior Championships and Mixed Relay events, as well as the New Zealand Sprint Championships. All are qualifying events for the 2020 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton, Canada in August.

Following successful World Cups hosted since 2009, event director Shanelle Barrett says Taranaki is one of the best places in the world to host this event.

"We have an amazing community, combined with an epic landscape, which makes this a highlight on the international triathlon calendar," says Barrett.

"Plus, we’re also expecting even more of a pressure-cooker this year with it being one of the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

"The festival is a free spectator event and the only ITU (International Triathlon Union) sanctioned event in New Zealand - it’s the best opportunity in the country for the public to see elite athletes racing up close and personal."

In the sprint distance triathlon, competitors will tackle a 750m swim through the challenging waters of the Tasman Sea, followed by a 20km bike across the notorious sharp hills that are shadowed by Mt Taranaki, before running the final 5km sprint down the blue carpet to cross the finish line.

Venture Taranaki’s General Manager - Destination, Vicki Fairley, says the festival provides inspiration for the whole Taranaki community.

"Having international athletes in the region helps connect the aspirations and efforts of local weekend warriors, school children, businesses, and the community at large with the best in the world at the top of their game," says Fairley. "The festival is a wonderful showcase of what’s possible with a goal and hard work.

"It is also heartening that so many of the athletes choose Taranaki as their training base in Oceania, coming in well ahead of the event and making the most of our quiet roads, picturesque training routes, and legendary hospitality.

"The addition of the Oceania Junior and NZ Sprint Champs will be a fantastic addition to the event, delivering extra economic benefit to our local business and accommodation providers."

Barrett says the festival promotes health and fitness for the whole family, including the popular Taranaki Tri-er (a beginners give-it-a-go event) as well as Fun Run events, with distances of 1.7km, 3.3km or 5km. All entry fees are donated to the Mellowpuff Charitable Trust - a local charity helping Taranaki kids facing adversity.

Taranaki Tri Festival is made possible thanks to the support of Venture Taranaki, TSB Community Trust, Port Taranaki, Sport Taranaki, WIL Sport, Plymouth International and the wider community of Taranaki.