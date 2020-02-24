Japan raid likely for Beauty Generation

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 15:43

Connections of dual Hong Kong Horse of the Year Beauty Generation have opted to bypass a trip to Dubai next month in favour of a Japanese target.

The New Zealand-bred galloper secured his eighth Group One success in last weekend’s Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1400m).

"He’ll have two more races in Hong Kong, the Group Two (Chairman’s Trophy on April 5) and then the Group One (Champions Mile on April 26), and then we’ll go to Japan in June," owner Simon Kwok Siu-ming told the South China Morning Post.

Kwok has his sights set on the Gr.1 Yasuda Kinen (1600m) in Tokyo on June 7, with Kwok suggesting it could be Beauty Generation’s final race.

"Maybe after running in Japan he will retire," he said.

That means the champion miler’s attempt at winning a third straight Champions Mile could also be his Hong Kong farewell.