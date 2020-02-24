The Bostonian finalises Sydney preparations

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 17:13

Multiple Group One winner The Bostonian stretched his legs at Ellerslie on Monday morning ahead of another trip to Australia.

The Tony Pike-trained sprinter-miler won a trial earlier in the month and made use of perfect conditions at Ellerslie ahead of a two-start Sydney campaign. "He galloped over 1000m at Ellerslie this morning," Pike said. "I was thinking of taking him up to Counties for an exhibition gallop on Thursday but obviously they got some rain over the weekend and it was a good surface this morning, so he galloped over 1000m. "He ran good time and pulled up nice and fit and well so he’ll head to Sydney on Monday week and run fresh-up.

"We’ve pencilled in the Canterbury Stakes and the George Ryder (Gr.1, 1500m) and then obviously we’ll assess it after that.

"We’ll probably give him a week or ten days in the paddock in Sydney then head up to Brisbane for the same races we ran in last year."

The Bostonian won the Group One double of the Doomben Ten Thousand (1200m) and Kingsford-Smith Cup (1300m) before finishing 11th in the Gr.1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).