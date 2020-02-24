Top axemen show their skills at new wood chopping event

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 21:28

The hard men and women of forest sports went toe to toe at the inaugural McKenzie and Ridley Axemen’s Carnival at Putaruru on Saturday with a full programme of woodchopping events that tested skill, balance and strength.

The event was made more challenging by a series of rain showers during the day.

Buoyed by the strong turnout and high standard of competition, organiser Shane Campbell says the Tokoroa and Putaruru clubs will definitely run the carnival again in 2021.

"We’re very pleased with the event and with the response from the competitive woodchopping clubs throughout the North Island. The weather held off any big squalls till we had finished up for the day, which was awesome," he said.

The venue, the Putaruru Timber Museum, was perfect for the one-day competition.

"We had a real family atmosphere, and there’s a great fit between our heritage sport and the museum."

"We had entries from across the North Island and even an international, Oliver Reinhard from Switzerland."

Entries included current New Zealand women’s team members Sheree Taylor (Te Aroha) and Darcell Apelu (Tauranga); current New Zealand men’s and Stihl team members Shane and Jack Jordan (Stratford); Chris Lord (Junior Stihl rookie world champ); Kyle Lemon (Stihl team member) and NZ under 21 team member and captain Cleveland Cherry (Lichfield).

Shane Campbell said the importance of events like the carnival could not be understated. "This day was about competition and family fun, but it was also about keeping alive traditional skills and sports that would otherwise fade out of sight. We will be back in 2021."