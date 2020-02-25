Australia-New Zealand thank FIFA as inspection team concludes visit

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 12:35

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Inspection Team has concluded its six-day visit to Australia and New Zealand. During the visit, the FIFA team inspected six Host Cities and key facilities in both countries including stadiums, training sites, the proposed venues for the International Broadcast Centre and Final Draw, and team accommodation options.

Football Federation Australia [FFA] and New Zealand Football [NZF] are proposing the first ever co-Confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™, the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the Asia-Pacific region and the first in the Southern Hemisphere.

A total of 13 stadiums have been proposed with up to 100 training sites available to competing teams across the two nations. By clustering four groups in each country during the group stage, travel distances will be minimised ensuring convenience for teams and fans.

Throughout the inspection visit, all key stakeholders in the Australian and New Zealand football community demonstrated unified support for the bid, with representatives of governments, state and regional associations, professional and amateur clubs and players joining FFA and NZF officials during FIFA’s visit.

NZF President, Johanna Wood, said:

"It has been a very successful inspection visit with constructive dialogue with the FIFA Inspection Team. This inspection visit provided an opportunity to really delve into tournament detail and logistics while communicating the wider vision we have for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and the legacy for women’s football across the Asia-Pacific region.

"We believe that we have the right mix of innovation, vision and hosting experience to deliver a remarkable FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and be a partner FIFA can trust every step of the way. We will place the interests of the greatest female footballers in the world at the centre of everything we do and I believe that came across strongly during the inspection visit."

FFA President, Chris Nikou, said:

"We are confident we have shown the FIFA inspection team that our joint bid is seamless, combining world-class facilities and detailed planning to deliver a tournament FIFA can be proud of. The excellence we would bring to competition operations was on display as the inspection team made its way around and between both countries.

"In addition to the strong technical elements of our joint bid, our broader vision was successfully conveyed - a tournament of firsts that would see the first ever FIFA World Cup™ co-hosted across two confederations and the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the Asia-Pacific region. As two leading women’s football nations, an Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup™ would be a game-changer for the women’s game throughout the Asia-Pacific region."

The FIFA Council will award the hosting rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in June this year.