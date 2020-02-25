Coll makes Canada Cup final

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 17:07

New Zealand squash player, Paul Coll has won through to the final of the Canada Cup PSA Silver tournament in Toronto for the second year running after a straight game semifinal win over Frenchman, Mathieu Castagnet.

World No.5 , Coll from Greymouth was forced to play plenty of long rallies against the sometimes flashy Frenchman and eventually won on a stroke ball 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

"I wanted to be positive and thought I started well, but then I made six or seven errors in the first set. He did a really good job on changing the pace. He’s just a class act. I’ve been runner-up twice here, so hopefully I’ll go better tomorrow."

Coll now faces Egyptian, Tarek Momen the current No.3 in the for the title in what is also a replay of the world championship final from November.

The final is set for 12.30pm Wednesday NZT.