Coll makes Canada Cup final

New Zealand squash player, Paul Coll has won through to the final of the Canada Cup PSA Silver tournament in Toronto for the second year running after a straight game semifinal win over Frenchman, Mathieu Castagnet.
World No.5 , Coll from Greymouth was forced to play plenty of long rallies against the sometimes flashy Frenchman and eventually won on a stroke ball 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.
"I wanted to be positive and thought I started well, but then I made six or seven errors in the first set. He did a really good job on changing the pace. He’s just a class act. I’ve been runner-up twice here, so hopefully I’ll go better tomorrow."
Coll now faces Egyptian, Tarek Momen the current No.3 in the for the title in what is also a replay of the world championship final from November.
The final is set for 12.30pm Wednesday NZT.
