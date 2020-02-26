Kiwi squash player finishes runner up again

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 21:57

It was a repeat of the world championships for Paul Coll in the Canada Cup Squash Open in Toronto.

The Kiwi world No.5 was beaten in straight games by Egyptian Tarek Momen 15-13, 11-5, 11-8 in 52 minutes in a tournament which suffered a few technical hitches along the way.

In November Momem ranked third in the world beat the New Zealander for the world champs title in Doha, Qatar and again was the strongest in this latest final.

The first game was anyone’s as both players had opportunities and Momen fiercely contesting calls with officials. However in the second the Egyptian forced errors in the Kiwis game and then stayed strong in the third to take the match and the title.

For Coll it was his third runner-up finish at the tournament and second in consecutive years after a loss to Diego Elias (Peru) in 2019.

Next up for Coll is the Windy City Open in Chicago later this week where he has bye in the first round. Aucklander Campbell Grayson plays Mexican, Artuo Salazar in his first round clash while in the women’s draw Joelle King is seeded sixth and has a bye first round.