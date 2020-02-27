Nelson to host Enduro World Series in 2021

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 06:01

Nelson Mountain Bike Club will play host to the world’s best riders in April 2021 as the Enduro World Series comes to town.

Known for its technical riding that feels like a back-country adventure but starts minutes from the town centre, Nelson has long been a must-ride destination for those in the know, and the club is looking forward to showcasing the best of the region for first time visitors and returning friends.

The race is named after the te reo MÄori word for the area "Aorere", meaning fleeting or flying clouds.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club event coordinator Belinda Crisp says being awarded the first round in 2021 is "the culmination of thirty years of work from the original mountain bikers who started building trails in Nelson, NMTBC’s partners including Nelson City Council, Ngati Koata and Tasman Pine Forests, and all the club volunteers.

"We’re incredibly excited to help make this happen for Nelson and thank the Enduro World Series for its confidence in our ability to create a truly unique event."

Mayor Rachel Reese says, "it is an honour to host the Enduro World Series in Nelson/WhakatÅ«. Hosting an event of this calibre helps establish our Smart Little City on the world stage as an international mountain biking destination."

Justin Carter, General Manager of NgÄti Koata, congratulates the Nelson Mountain Bike Club on their successful bid to bring the Enduro World Series to Nelson in 2021. "As an iwi landowner where many mountain bike trails are situated, we are proud of our relationship with the club, and look forward to the opportunity through this event to continue strengthening our partnership together.

"It is easy for the iwi to support the NMTBC and events like this as we are aligned in our purpose: Tiaki Tangata, Tiaki Taiao, Tiaki Taonga (caring for our people, environment and treasures). We tautoko (support) the club as it prepares to host competitors from around the globe to experience our world-class trails and beautiful natural environment."

The race is entirely run by the club, relying on a huge effort from club members, volunteers and local businesses. It’s one of the few top-tier races that’s not organised by a specialist events company, giving it a unique community feel.

One of NMTBC’s aims is to grow the mountain biking infrastructure in Nelson and a visit from the EWS is crucial to highlight the value of mountain biking to the city.

Nelson-based photographer, Sven Martin, has covered the Enduro World Series as a photographer since its inception in 2013. "I'm excited to show our racer friends and the rest of the world just why we chose to move to Nelson almost ten years ago. Nelson has the perfect blend of trails to both challenge and reward visiting racers… plus the combination of mountains, beaches and nearby National Parks just cannot be beaten anywhere."