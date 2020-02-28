Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 10:00

Watch Joseph Parker v Shawndell Winters live this Sunday!

JOSEPH PARKER (NZ) V SHAWNDELL WINTERS (USA)

LIVE ON SKY ARENA | SUNDAY 1 MARCH, 2PM SHARP!

2.00pm: SKY ARENA broadcast starts

2.07pm: Joseph Parker ring-walk

Don’t miss Joseph Parker cause chaos in the ring on Sunday afternoon (NZT) in his first fight since his brutal stoppage against Australian Alex Leapai in June last year.

Parker, 26-2, takes on WBA NABA Heavyweight Champion Shawndell Winters,13-2 at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Sunday afternoon. A convincing performance against the American will likely set him up for another heavyweight title fight within the next year.

Parker is still the youngest heavyweight in the top tier and arguably the quickest and the darkest horse in the division. In the form of his life, fans will see a re-ignited Parker on Sunday (NZT) against heavy puncher Winters who has KO’d 12 of his 13 wins.

Parker v Winters is part of a huge night of action topped by the Welterweight showdown between Mikey Garcia, 39-1 (30 KOs) and Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11 KOs).

Plus Two more huge World title bouts:

Britain’s longest reigning World champion Kal Yafai (26-0 15 KOs) puts his WBA World Super-Flyweight title on the line vsformer four weight World ruler Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-2 40 KOs)

Rising Mexican sensation Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1 12 KOs) first defence of his WBC World Flyweight title vs unbeaten European champion Jay Harris (17-0 9 KOs)

