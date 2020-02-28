Taunoa-Brown signed by Vodafone Warriors

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 10:32

Big prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has earned a full-time NRL contract with the Vodafone Warriors after impressing coaching staff throughout the preseason.

The Melbourne-born 23-year-old has been signed on a two-year deal following a hectic last fortnight.

Brought to Auckland on a trial contract, the 1.94m, 114kg Taunoa-Brown was selected to represent the Vodafone Warriors at the Perth NRL Nines on February 14-15 and then flew directly to the Gold Coast to join the Australian Indigenous All-Stars for last weekend’s encounter with the MÄori Kiwis.

Just a matter of a few days later he has now claimed a spot in the Vodafone Warriors’ top 30 NRL squad.

"Jamayne had a terrific year with Norths in the Queensland Cup last year and he has really impressed our coaches and football staff since coming here," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"He’s exactly the sort of player we need after losing props Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei to season-ending knee injuries."

Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney said securing Taunoa-Brown was vital.

"I can’t fault him since he has arrived and that's why we were adamant we wanted to keep him at our footy club," he said.

"He has ticked a lot of boxes. He's a big body and very skilful."

Taunoa-Brown’s rugby league journey has taken him through the Melbourne Storm, the Newcastle Knights and Norths Devils in Brisbane before earning an NRL contract.

With the Storm at under-18 and under-20 level in 2014 and 2015 (playing a total on 20 games), he spent 2016 and 2017 with the Knights where he appeared in an NRL trial in 2017 as well as 21 under-20 games and 12 New South Wales Cup matches.

In the past two seasons he has amassed 47 appearances in the Queensland Cup.

After playing in both games for the Vodafone Warriors at the Perth NRL Nines, Taunoa-Brown found himself in the Australian Indigenous team’s starting line-up last Saturday after initially being brought into the squad as an injury replacement.

Off the field, the big man has earned a reputation as an up and coming rapper and hip hop producer known as Yung Maynie.

JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

Date of Birth: November 17, 1996

Birthplace: Melbourne, Victoria

Junior Clubs: Altona Roosters (Melbourne)

Position: Prop

Height: 194cm

Weight: 114kg Previous Clubs: Melbourne Storm (2014-2015), Newcastle Knights (2016-2017), Norths Devils (2018-2019)

Rep Honours: Australian Indigenous All-Stars (2020), Perth NRL Nines (2020)

NRL Debut: Yet to make debut NRL Career: 0

NRL Points: 0

New South Wales Cup Career: 12 appearances (2016-2017)

New South Wales Cup Points: 0

Queensland Cup Career: 47 appearances (2018-2019)

Queensland Cup Points: 40 (10 tries)