MR - Review of Rugby Identifies Key Areas to Grow and Sustain the Game

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 12:13

Review of Rugby Identifies Key Areas to Grow and Sustain the Game

- Initial findings of the independent Review of Rugby have been shared

- Review identifies potential areas to grow and sustain the game

- Potential for a baseline of $20-30m per annum, for reinvestment into rugby

- Consultation with all Provincial Unions, Super Rugby Clubs and New Zealand Rugby to begin immediately

The Governance Group, acting on behalf of New Zealand’s 26 Provincial Unions, five Super Rugby clubs and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has received the independent findings from the consulting firm who were tasked earlier this year with undertaking a Review of Rugby.

The Review has identified a number of opportunities to grow revenue and remove inefficiencies that could allow rugby to access potentially $20-30m for reinvestment into the game, with the goal of setting the sport up for sustained success. This value represents less than 10% of all of rugby’s current operating costs.

There are five potential areas in the Review that outline how this can be achieved:

- High Performance Pathway

- Expenditure Optimisation

- Resourcing across Rugby

- Domestic Competitions

- Revenue Growth Opportunities

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said consultation would now begin on the opportunities presented.

"We will now work closely with Provincial Unions and Super Rugby Clubs and other stakeholders to assess the Review findings, and determine what is practical and desirable, to ensure that we continue to deliver rugby in a way that is economically viable and relevant to fans and the community.

"This is an important opportunity to stand back, look at the needs across all levels of rugby, from community to elite, and ensure we have the right priorities in place to keep boys, girls, men and women in New Zealand continuing to have a lifelong love of the game. We know that rugby in our regions has a rich and proud history and we want to maintain that connection.

"No decisions have been made. This next phase is about consultation and for rugby to determine which path we think is best for the game’s future."

Consultation will commence immediately and take place during early March through a number of workshops involving Provincial Unions, Super Rugby Clubs, NZR staff and other stakeholders.

