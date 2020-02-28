Dramatic morning in Hawke Cup defence

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 13:44

Gone by lunchtime: Zone 3 Challenger Canterbury Country has rolled Hamilton for just 98 in 28.2 overs after having sent in the Hawke Cup defenders at their suburban fortress Galloway Park this morning.

Darfield-born Canterbury first-class paceman Henry Shipley snaffled 6-27 as Hamilton fell apart, including a double wicket maiden in just his second over of the day.

Shipley had removed opener Anish Desai and Northern Districts' Joe Walker in swift succession, then completed his six-over first spell by removing international Anton Devcich and captain Keir Bettley in the space of four deliveries across two overs to sit on figures of 4-18 at drinks.

With Jed Roberts already having removed the big wicket of Elliot Santner - who had scored a marathon 157 in Hamilton's previous defence, at the same ground against Hawke's Bay - in the third over of the morning, Hamilton's backs were to the wall as player-coach Brook Hatwell made his way out to the middle at 36/5 in the 12th over.

Former first-class batsman Hatwell weathered six overs before he was caught off Arafat Bhuiyan at 55/6. Shipley came back in the 24th over and again struck twice in the first over of his second spell to pick up his five-wicket bag, then convert that to 6-19 two balls later.

After Roberts wrapped it up with Michael Dodunski trapped, lunch was taken before a dramatic first day continued with Canterbury Country losing their first wicket third ball of the reply, New Zealand Under 19 World Cup batting star Rhys Mariu bowled for no score off Matt Wallbank's opening over.

To win the Hawke Cup, challengers must beat the holders on their home ground, either outright or on the first innings in the event of a drawn match.

The match will is live-scored at https://scoring.nzc.nz/#m582bb7f7-766b-4271-9c9a-adbb21634bc8