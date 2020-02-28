Wild West scores brave maiden win

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 16:36

The Danica Guy-trained Wild West showed his raw ability when scoring his maiden win in the Rayner Building Maiden 3YO 1200.

The three-year-old gelding was sent forward from his wide barrier early by jockey Johnathan Parkes, however, the pair were unable to find a position and were posted three-wide for the entire trip.

The son of Atlante showed his determined nature when kicking at the turn and he was able run away to a 1-1/2 length victory over Magness, with a further short neck back to Sola Power in third.

"I jumped out well but he didn’t have a lot of natural speed early so we got pushed a little bit wide," Parkes said.

"He showed a good turn of foot at the top of the straight and he was able to hold on after a tough trip, it was a good effort."

Parkes believes there is plenty instore for Wild West this preparation.

"Today he was fresh-up, so you would think he would improve a little bit more," Parkes said. "He is a nice enough horse."

Guy was pleased with the win, but didn’t envisage the gelding having such a tough run first-up.

"That was very gutsy on the horse’s behalf," she said. "He came here a little light on fitness. I brought him here as a trial and I just wanted him to have a soft run, but he didn’t get that.

"He’s probably up to a better class, he is still learning. He is a little bit dumb. Hopefully he will put it together more this campaign."

Randwick Guineas next for Super Seth

Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) winner Super Seth will head to Sydney for the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m) but he could still run in the A$5million All-Star Mile (1600m) a week later.

The Anthony Freedman-trained colt was among the top 10 horses voted in by the public to the rich mile at Caulfield on March 14.

The three-year-old colt was narrowly beaten in last Saturday's Gr.1 Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield by Streets Of Avalon and Freedman Racing confirmed Randwick Guineas plans on Friday.

The Group One Randwick Guineas is on Saturday week, seven days before the All-Star Mile.

"Super Seth will head to Sydney for next Saturday's Randwick Guineas, however, we have not ruled out the All Star Mile yet," Freedman Racing said on Twitter.

"He has come through his second-placing in the Futurity Stakes in good order and we look forward to getting him back to 1600m."

Super Seth won the Caulfield Guineas in the spring and is the only horse to beat Alligator Blood.

The Randwick Guineas gives Super Seth the chance to enhance his Group One record and increase his value as a stallion for his future career at New Zealand's Waikato Stud.

Super Seth was the $3.50 favourite for the Randwick Guineas with TAB fixed odds on Friday.

Japan bans public from race meetings

Japanese racing authorities will bar spectators from meetings immediately in measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, there will be no sale of betting tickets or payout of winning tickets on race days or payout on weekdays at all JRA racecourses and off-track betting facilities with all transactions to be conducted via telephone or internet betting.

The Japanese initiative comes after the region's other racing powerhouse, Hong Kong, has barred all but owners and participants from attending the races.

Korea has shut down racing altogether at the Seoul, Busan and Jeju Racecourses until after March 8 when the situation will be reviewed.

As of Thursday, there are more than 81,300 people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide and 2770 recorded deaths.