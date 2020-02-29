New star for high-flying Te Akau team

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 19:01

Te Akau Racing’s stellar season rolled on with another new stakes winner in Saturday’s Listed Mufhasa FastTrack Stakes (1300m) at Ellerslie, which David Ellis hailed as a training masterstroke by Jamie Richards.

The clear leader in the national trainers’ premiership, Richards has won 88 races in New Zealand this season including 14 at black-type level.

The latest addition to that group is Star Of Bombay, who impressively beat a talented line-up of sprinting three-year-olds on Saturday.

It was the fifth career start for the daughter of ill-fated young stallion Atlante, and her first since placing behind Dragon Leap in the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas (1600m) on New Year’s Day. She was given a perfect ride by Ryan Elliot, trailing the on-pace pair of Madam Hass and Aretha.

Star Of Bombay pounced at the top of the straight and dashed to a clear lead out in the centre of the track. Bella Mente and Run To Perfection both flew home from the back to lodge powerful late challenges, but Star Of Bombay was going too strongly and held on to win by three-quarters of a length.

"That was the win of a filly going places," Ellis said. "She actually had a bit of a hiccup in the last 10 days and missed a gallop, so it’s a remarkable training performance by Jamie. It’s not easy to go eight weeks between runs and then produce a performance like that at this level.

"That’s 14 black-type wins in New Zealand this season for our stable, along with a Group One win by Melody Belle in Melbourne in the spring, plus the two Group One wins in Sydney (Te Akau Shark and Probabeel) and it’s still only February."

Ellis bought Star Of Bombay for $50,000 at the 2018 Ready to Run Sale at Karaka, and she has already exceeded that figure with three wins and two placings from five starts to date.

She is now likely to step up to Group Two level for her next assignment - the Wellington Guineas (1400m) at Trentham on March 14.

Saturday’s win was Elliot’s first ride on Star Of Bombay, replacing her previous regular rider Craig Grylls, who had a commitment to the Valachi Downs runner Woodcote Lass.

"She’s a very nice filly," Elliot said. "I was lucky enough to pick up the ride today from Craig Grylls, and it’s a great opportunity to ride for this stable.

"She jumped well and I put her just behind the leader and just had to come off, and she let down really well."

Jason Waddell rode Run To Perfection, a last-start placegetter behind Catalyst in the Gr.3 Mr Tiz Trophy (1200m), and was far from disappointed by his big finish for third on Saturday.

"It was a very good effort," he said. "He has a few breathing issues. I’m very proud of him." Star Of Bombay’s stakes success at Ellerslie was a precursor to an outstanding day for Te Akau Racing, with Probabeel winning the Gr.1 Surround Stakes (1400m) in Sydney followed by Te Akau Shark winning the Gr.1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) a race later.

- NZ Racing Desk