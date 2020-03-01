Hawke Cup heads to Rangiora

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 15:49

After two successful defences against Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay, Hamilton has finally lost its grip on the Hawke Cup this summer after Canterbury Country sealed an outright win by five wickets this afternoon at Galloway Park.

Canterbury Country had rolled Hamilton for just 98 in 28.2 overs in the first innings, 15 wickets falling on a fast-moving opening day in Hamilton East.

Hamilton's Freddy Walker (5-75, and seven for the match) claimed a five-wicket bag to hold Canterbury Country's first innings to 240, a first-innings lead to the challenger of 142.

However, after a tentative middle order recovery, Hamilton's second innings fell away yesterday to leave Canterbury Country with a modest 102-target for outright bragging rights.

Darfield-born Canterbury first-class paceman Henry Shipley had snaffled 6-27 in the first innings and ended with nine for the match, and fittingly struck the winning boundary this afternoon with more than a session to spare to put the Hawke Cup on the plane to Rangiora.

The final Challenge of the season, from Zone 4 winner Otago Country, will take place 13-15 March 2020 at Canterbury Country's home ground.

To win the Hawke Cup, challengers must beat the holders on their home ground, either outright or on the first innings in the event of a drawn match.

HAWKE CUP DIRECT CHALLENGE

Holder HAMILTON lost to Zone 3 Challenger CANTERBURY COUNTRY by five wickets

Galloway Park, Hamilton

Friday 28 - 1 March 2020

There are four Hawke Cup regional zones:

Zone One Hamilton, Northland, Counties-Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Poverty Bay, Waikato Valley

Zone Two Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Horowhenua-Kapiti, Manawatu, Taranaki

Zone Three Canterbury Country, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller

Zone Four Otago Country, North Otago, Southland, South Canterbury, Mid-Canterbury

Each zone's regional winner gets a three-day Hawke Cup Challenge as part of the annual challenge series against the current holders, on a rotational basis. If the current Hawke Cup holders finish top of their zone (Zone 1 this season), then the team finishing in second place qualifies for the challenge series.

Official hashtag: #HawkeCup