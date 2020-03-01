NZF: Wellington secure play-off berth

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 18:02

Two-time champions Team Wellington have taken a big step towards earning a third ISPS Handa Premiership title by securing a berth in this season’s play-offs while Waitakere United have every chance of joining them after picking up a vital three points of their own.

Southern United also kept their hopes alive with a come-from-behind win over Hawke’s Bay United, bringing the men from the south level on points with Eastern Suburbs, Tasman United and Hamilton Wanderers.

With leaders Auckland City already having joined Team Wellington in the play-offs, that leaves four sides fighting it out for the remaining two places - teeing up a tense series of matches over the coming weeks as the regular season comes to a thrilling conclusion.

Wellington no longer have to worry about scrapping it out for a play-off spot but do still have everything to play for as they remain in the hunt to finish top. With Auckland not in action this weekend due to their OFC Champions League commitments, Wellington did not pass up the opportunity to make up ground on the leaders, moving within three points courtesy of a 4-1 triumph over defending champions Eastern Suburbs.

The hosts fell behind to an early Kingsley Sinclair effort in the capital but Andy Bevin soon marked his 100th appearance for Wellington by equalising soon after and Scott Hales’ side had turned the game around by the break, Joao Moreira scoring his second goal since returning to these shores before Rory McKeown all but put the result beyond doubt with one of the last kicks of the half.

There was no further scoring until the very dying stages of the second spell, McKeown helping himself to a second to leave Eastern Suburbs’ hopes of defending their title up in the air.

Third-placed Waitakere moved five points ahead of Suburbs - although the latter has a game in hand - and are now very much in the box seat to claim one of the remaining play-off places after outclassing Hamilton Wanderers 3-0 in Auckland.

Waitakere were out to exact some revenge after conceding a pair of late goals in a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to the same opponents a week ago and did just that, thanks largely to a Dane Schnell double. Most of the damage to Wanderers was done in the opening moments with goalkeeper Matt Oliver having to be replaced due to injury and Schnell heading home soon after.

Hamilton more than matched Waitakere for the remainder of the half but couldn’t find an equaliser and the next goal instead went the way of the home side again, Alex Connor-McClean prodding into an empty net after some hesitant defending. Schnell wrapped up the scoring mid-way through the second half with his ninth strike of the season as Paul Hobson’s men completed one of their most important wins so far.

Southern also secured a vital victory, keeping their play-off chances alive in thrilling fashion with a 4-3 success in Napier and dealing a near fatal blow to Hawke’s Bay United’s own hopes in the process. It didn’t look like it would end up that way early in the afternoon though as the Bay claimed a two-goal lead thanks to Ihaia Delaney and Sho Goto.

Garbhan Coughlan pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time and Cody Brook then drew the teams level shortly after the break. Goto and Coughlan swapped goals again to set up a tense finale, Southern finally taking the lead for the first time through substitute Adam Hewson to take a massive three points back to Dunedin.

Only two of the sides in the play-off hunt will be in action next weekend as the OFC Champions League continues to have an impact on the ISPS Handa Premiership schedule. Eastern Suburbs will aim to take a stride towards the play-offs in hosting Hawke’s Bay while Tasman will look to do likewise on their trip to the capital to meet Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week 16

Hawke’s Bay United 3 (Ihaia Delaney 5’, Sho Goto 35’, 54’)

Southern United 4 (Garbhan Coughlan 43’, 65’, Cody Brook 48’, Adam Hewson 78’)

HT: 2-1

Waitakere United 3 (Dane Schnell 4’, 58’, Alex Connor-McClean 45 + 1’)

Hamilton Wanderers 0

HT: 2-0

Team Wellington 4 (Andy Bevin 35’, Joao Moreira 44’, Rory McKeown 45 + 6’, 90 + 1’)

Eastern Suburbs 1 (Kingsley Sinclair 13’)

HT: 3-1