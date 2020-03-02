Kiwis Squash players maintain top 10 World Rankings

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 07:28

New Zealand’s top squash players, Paul Coll and Joelle King have maintained their places in the world’s top 10 rankings just released from the PSA world tour.

Coll remains as the best ‘non-Egyptian’ at No.5 in the world in the men’s rankings while King is No.6 in the women’s rankings.

Coll who was a beaten finalist at the world championships in November is on court today as he plays Englishman, Declan James in the third round of the Windy City Open in Chicago from 12.45pm this afternoon (live on Squash NZ or PSA facebook). If he wins he will face second seed and world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy (Egypt) in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

In other rankings second Kiwi male, Campbell Grayson has dropped one place from his career high to 25th while Evan Williams from Wellington who plays the Auckland Open Challenger event this weekend is 89 and the fourth ranked Kiwi man is Lwamba Chileshe at 152.