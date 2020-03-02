'Barbs' avenge an earlier loss in Dunedin’s 3x3 Quest Tour Open Men’s Final

|
A closely fought Open Men’s final between teams ‘Stellar’s Boys’ and ‘Barbs’ was won by the latter at Dunedin’s leg of the 3x3 Quest Tour last Sunday.
Stellar’s Boys beat Barbs earlier in the day, but the eventual winners bounced back in the big dance at the Octagon with a 13-11 win.
Barbs captain Darcy Knox said it was good to get the win over some familiar faces.
"We play against those boys [Stellar’s Boys] quite a bit, so there’s a bit of rivalry there.
"It was a hard-fought final and we’re definitely happy to have snuck away with it.
"Even after losing to them in pool play, we were confident we’d do the job and thankfully we executed in the big game."
Four other grades were competing on the day, with a total of 110 players across 30 different teams.
Winners of the Youthtown Senior Mixed competition were ‘Just a Rebound’, who toppled ‘SKC Redcastle’ and ‘55 OVR’ on their way to the crown.
The Youthtown Under 17 Male title went to ‘WBHS’ after they beat ‘Taieri Pistons’ 13-11 in the final.
‘Raptors’ finished first in the Youthtown Under 15 Female grade and ‘The Dream Team’ took home the Youthtown Under 15 Male gold medal.
The last stop of the 3x3 Quest Tour before the Open Men’s Final is being run at Christchurch’s Hagley Park Netball Courts this coming Saturday (7 Mar).
Results of Dunedin’s leg of 3×3 Quest Tour (week five):
Open Men’s Winners - Barbs
Aaron Roydhouse
Darcy Know
Hamish Robertson
Matthew Bardsley
Open Men’s Runner-up - Stellar’s Boys
Taiaroa Flavell
Mitchell Hughan
Tyler Summers
Youthtown Senior Mixed - Just a Rebound
Michael Ruske
Elliot Alloo
Joshua Reeves
Matt Pyper
Youthtown Under 17 Male - WBHS
Traye McKenzie
Danyon Ashcroft
Floyd Tayles
Siua Fonua
Youthtown Under 15 Female - Raptors
Ryan Dailey
Lucy Morrison
Millie Mac
Youthtown Under 15 Male - The Dream Team
Noah McDowall
George Grant
Josh Baughan
Max O’Connor
3×3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:
Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland
Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland
Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui
Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront
Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin
Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch
Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch
- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men’s Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.
More info:
More details on the tour here
Sign up for the tour via play.fiba3x3.com
Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
