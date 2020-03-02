'Barbs' avenge an earlier loss in Dunedin’s 3x3 Quest Tour Open Men’s Final

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 14:23

A closely fought Open Men’s final between teams ‘Stellar’s Boys’ and ‘Barbs’ was won by the latter at Dunedin’s leg of the 3x3 Quest Tour last Sunday.

Stellar’s Boys beat Barbs earlier in the day, but the eventual winners bounced back in the big dance at the Octagon with a 13-11 win.

Barbs captain Darcy Knox said it was good to get the win over some familiar faces.

"We play against those boys [Stellar’s Boys] quite a bit, so there’s a bit of rivalry there.

"It was a hard-fought final and we’re definitely happy to have snuck away with it.

"Even after losing to them in pool play, we were confident we’d do the job and thankfully we executed in the big game."

Four other grades were competing on the day, with a total of 110 players across 30 different teams.

Winners of the Youthtown Senior Mixed competition were ‘Just a Rebound’, who toppled ‘SKC Redcastle’ and ‘55 OVR’ on their way to the crown.

The Youthtown Under 17 Male title went to ‘WBHS’ after they beat ‘Taieri Pistons’ 13-11 in the final.

‘Raptors’ finished first in the Youthtown Under 15 Female grade and ‘The Dream Team’ took home the Youthtown Under 15 Male gold medal.

The last stop of the 3x3 Quest Tour before the Open Men’s Final is being run at Christchurch’s Hagley Park Netball Courts this coming Saturday (7 Mar).

Results of Dunedin’s leg of 3×3 Quest Tour (week five):

Open Men’s Winners - Barbs

Aaron Roydhouse

Darcy Know

Hamish Robertson

Matthew Bardsley

Open Men’s Runner-up - Stellar’s Boys

Taiaroa Flavell

Mitchell Hughan

Tyler Summers

Youthtown Senior Mixed - Just a Rebound

Michael Ruske

Elliot Alloo

Joshua Reeves

Matt Pyper

Youthtown Under 17 Male - WBHS

Traye McKenzie

Danyon Ashcroft

Floyd Tayles

Siua Fonua

Youthtown Under 15 Female - Raptors

Ryan Dailey

Lucy Morrison

Millie Mac

Youthtown Under 15 Male - The Dream Team

Noah McDowall

George Grant

Josh Baughan

Max O’Connor

3×3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2020:

Sat 18 Jan Auckland (West) - The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Sat 1 Feb Auckland (North) - Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

Sat 15 Feb Tauranga - Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Sat 22 Feb Wellington - Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Sun 1 Mar Dunedin - The Octagon, Dunedin

Sat 7 Mar Christchurch - Hagley Park Netball Courts, Christchurch

Sat 28 Mar Final (Christchurch)- - Ara Recreational Centre, Christchurch

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men’s Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.

More info:

More details on the tour here

Sign up for the tour via play.fiba3x3.com

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.