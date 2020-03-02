Paul Coll into quarters at Windy City Open in Chicago

|
New Zealand’s Paul Coll is through to the quarter-finals of the Windy City Open Platinum squash tournament in Chicago after a four game win in the third round over England’s Declan James.
It was another tough contest between the pair which started in tight fashion with the score at 6-6 in the first before Coll, the current world No.5 moved ahead and took the first game 11-6. However, the Englishman fought back through the second, dominating the ’T’ to level the match at one game apiece.
The third game was error-strewn for James as he gifted Coll a huge lead. Although he was able to find some shots in the latter part of the game, it was the Kiwi that took it 11-4, before then closing out the match with a hotly-contested 11-6 scoreline in the fourth game for an overall score of 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 in 63 minutes.
"The first couple of games the ball was really flying around and I was struggling to find my range to the front. I was a bit late on the ball and I was a bit passive," Coll said. "He has that big forehand that he winds off and that was pinging off the front wall so it made it very tough for me. I am very happy to get off there in four and I felt very good in those last two games.
"He has that big wingspan so you have to try and whip it past him or try and go over him. I clipped him a couple of times with my knee which was unintentional and I hope he is okay. He is such a big boy across the T and those things happen in squash, but I do hope he is okay."
Coll now faces world No.1, but tournament second seed, Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt in the last eight with a predicted start time of 2.30pm NZT (Tuesday)
