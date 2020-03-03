Huge win for Paul Coll over world No.1 in Windy City Open

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 18:09

New Zealand squash pro, Paul Coll has caused a big upset with a win over world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy (Egypt) in straight games 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in in 52 minutes in the quarters of the Windy City Open in Chicago.

It was Coll’s first win over El Shorbagy in six attempts and now has him playing world No.4 Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt) for a place in the final of the PSA Platinum tournament.

There was an unusual sequence to start the match. Coll won the first five points, then El Shorbagy won the next five. But from then on it appeared the tactics of the 27-year-old from the West Coast were spot on. He won the last four points of the first game and then looked confident throughout the rest of the match while his opponent struggled at times and became frustrated with Coll’s persistence.

"I’m just trying to do my best out there and really enjoying the battle. I felt really relaxed out there. I was seeing it like a beach ball which helped," said Coll who is ranked fifth in the world.

When asked about his record against El Shorbagy, the Kiwi was realistic about the challenges against a player with such a great record.

"He’s been top of the game for the last five years. I'm not ashamed of that record... I've been chipping [away] slowly... trying to improve day by day and challenge these top guys. They come from serious pedigree….I come from a small town called Greymouth, so I’m loving being out here and this life,"

In the semifinals Coll comes up against Gawad has a 4-2, win/loss record against the New Zealand in head-to-head matches. The semifinal match is expected to be played at around 3pm NZ time (Wednesday).