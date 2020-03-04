Kiwi Kim confirms his return to Auckland Tuatara

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 10:57

The Auckland Tuatara have made their first signing for the 2020-21 Australian Baseball League season after confirming the return of home run leader Kim Won-seok for a second season with the club.

The outfielder proved a key player as the Tuatara charged to the Northeast Division title this season past and was an obvious player to secure heading into the franchise’s third season of existence.

Kim, a Korean native, enjoyed success on and off the diamond. The outfielder led the team in home runs (10) and was second in runs driven in (31) while his easy-going and effervescent personality endured him to home fans that dubbed him "Kiwi Kim" by the season’s end.

"Kim was tremendous for us this summer," chief executive Regan Wood said. "He represents everything we want in a baseball player. He works extremely hard and got success by putting in the hard yards.

"He is also a very popular player with fans and teammates and that helped create the atmosphere that saw us get some big crowds down the stretch.

"I’m delighted that he has agreed to return to the team next season."

Wood said he is working on finalising the team’s coaching staff and should have that ticked off after a visit to Major League spring training in the next couple of weeks while it is also likely the club will sign a couple of Kiwi players in the coming days.

"Mintzy [Stephen Mintz] has already indicated that he would like to return for a third season and we would love to have him back," Wood said. "We need to speak to the Texas Rangers [who employs Mintz fulltime] but I think the majority of the coaching group will return next season.

"We’ll be able to talk to a number of Major League clubs about their plans for players and where we might sit in that picture. I went on this trip last year and it proved very successful and helped us put together a competitive roster."

The club is working hard on other aspects of the business with more announcements expected in the coming weeks.