Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 13:16

Tom Walsh and Dame Valerie Adams in the shot put and Nick Willis in the 1500m should highlight the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field championships in Christchurch this Friday and over the weekend.

Walsh has won the men’s title for the last ten years and together with a discus throw title in 2013 has eleven national titles to his credit. He has improved in each outing this season and averaged 21.37m over his three wins in Hastings, Hamilton and Auckland.

Jacko Gill second in 2014, 2015 and last year, enters his first competition this season. He achieved the Tokyo Olympic entry standard of 21.10m in the qualifying round and the final at the World Championships in Doha in October. Cantabrian Ryan Ballantyne will be hoping for a 20-metre throw, after improving on his PB in his last two outings and coming within just 15cm of that magic mark. Jan Jeuschede of Germany should improve on his fifth placing last year.

Dame Valerie has amassed 16 titles since her first senior title in 2001 and should crack the 19-metre barrier for the first time this year. Maddison-Lee Wesche will be defending the senior title that she won in 2019. Also competing will be Canadian Sarah Mitton, who was first in the women’s shot put at the Sir Graeme Douglas International on February 23rd ahead of Dame Valerie, and Brittany Crew who was third in the competition.

Willis who has won three 1500m titles the last in 2015 heads a strong field of Julian Oakley, Eric Speakman, Matthew Taylor, Jacob Priddey and William Sinclair. Speakman won in 2017 and Taylor, the current 3000m champion, was third in 2018.

Edward Osei-Nketia will defend his 100m title against Hamish Gill who beat him at the Potts Classic in January and Tiaan Whelpton who headed him at the Capital Classic last Friday.

Bailey Stewart, national junior champion in 2015, back permanently from his American scholarship will seek to wrestle the 400m crown from 2019 silver medallist runner up Luke Mercieca and Okoro Efekemo who ran 47.91 at the Sir Graeme Douglas meeting.

Brad Mathas will be going for his ninth title in a row in the 800m. Mathas last competed in the Oceania championships in Townsville last June where he finished third. Michael Dawson, Sam Petty and Mikael Starzynski are down for the 800m.

Matt Baxter will be defending his 5000m title. Joshua Hawkins will have his eye on six years in a row over the 110m hurdles while Michael Cochrane second on three occasions in the 400m hurdles will be keen to take his first title ahead of the in-form Daniel Parkes. Ieuan van der Peet should repeat his win of last year in the 3000m steeplechase. A relative unknown in the event 800m specialist Sam Petty has entered.

Zoe Hobbs should win her fourth title in a row in the 100m and her third 200m title as the defending title holder in both events. Quality fields including Natasha Eady, Rosie Elliott, Georgia Hulls, Livvy Wilson and Brooke Somerfield line up in both.

Katherine Camp and Angie Petty will go head to head in the 800m and 1500m. Camp won both last year and comes into the races with slightly faster times this year with 2:02.97 over 800m and a personal best 1500m of 4:15.09 at the Porritt Classic. On current form Annalies Kalma should win the 400m and Portia Bing will be chasing a Tokyo qualifying time of 55.40 in retaining and making it three years in a row in the 400m hurdles. Fiona Morrison should make it title number seven in the 100m hurdles. Rebekah Greene, Katrina Andrew and Charli Miller should challenge for the medals in the 5000m.

Quentin Rew should retain the 10,000m race walking title and he will also be competing in the 3000m race walk won by Graeme Jones last year. Alana Barber defends the women’s 10,000m race walk title and she will line up against defending champion Laura Langley in the 3000m race walk.

Ten times New Zealand discus champion Marshall Hall is not entered this year with 18 year old Connor Bell, who sent the discus out to 63.25m at the Potts Classic, likely to win his first senior title against Alexander Parkinson, who has finished second for the last five years.

Julia Ratcliffe will continue her golden run in the hammer throw and should make it title number five. Nicole Bradley, five times champion, and Lauren Bruce second last year should be in the medals again.

Tori Peeters should follow up her record-breaking throw in the javelin in Sydney with a fifth title. Defending champion Stephanie Wrathall returns to the scene of her victory last year and Ashley Pryke of Canada who won at the Capital Classic with 57.38m will compete.

Briana Stephenson will face last year’s winner Kayla Goodwin in the long jump, while Goodwin will also defend the triple jump crown against an excellent line-up of Sarah Cowley-Ross, Greer Alsop and three times champion Anna Thomson. Scott Thompson will be hoping that the senior men’s triple jump title is finally his after winning eight silver medals finishing second every year since 2011 apart from 2015.

Josephine Reeves will seek to secure the high jump title again. Twice previous winner Keeley O’Hagan, 2017 champion Alexander Hyland and Emma Sutherland are down to take part.

Olivia McTaggart should make it number two title in the pole vault from 2018 champion Imogen Ayris. Ben Langton Burnell should take his fourth title in the javelin while Anthony Nobilo should take care of his hammer title.

James Steyn and Nicholas Southgate who provided an interesting battle in the pole vault last year look set to fight it out again. Steyn is the reigning the title holder and Southgate is six times champion.

Hamish Kerr four times high jump champion will be after a further three centimetres over his best to take him to a Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying height of 2.33m in his defence of the high jump title.

Lisa Adams F37 who won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in November will compete in the shot put and discus throw.

Danielle Aitchison T36 silver medallist in the 200m in Dubai will compete in the 100m, 200m and long jump. Anna Grimaldi T47 world silver medallist in the long jump will take part in the 100m and long jump, Holly Robinson F46 silver in the javelin is down for the javelin throw and William Stedman T36 bronze in the 400m in Dubai will compete in the 200m and long jump.