NZF: Sermanni looking to foster competition

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 16:01

The Football Ferns are about to take the next steps in their build-up towards the Olympic Games and coach Tom Sermanni is aiming to lift the levels of competition among his squad with Tokyo now looming large on the horizon.

A key part of the Olympic preparations is the Algarve Cup, which kicks off for the Football Ferns tomorrow morning (NZT) with a clash against Belgium. The tournament is full of quality with hosts Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden also set to take part.

That makes this tour an ideal challenge ahead of Tokyo and Sermanni is clear about what he is looking to take from the team’s time in Portugal.

"Firstly, we feel we have to lock down a formation and a structure of play," he says.

"And the second thing is that I want to see some players step up and put more and more of our senior players under pressure. We want to really create a more competitive environment amongst the squad, without losing the culture."

To that end, Sermanni has brought a pair of uncapped players into his squad with skilful attacker Michaela Robertson being joined by young fullback Marisa van der Meer. Robertson was also selected for the previous Ferns squad last November but was unable to take her place due to injury and is delighted to be handed another opportunity.

"It’s pretty hard to put words around emotions like this because it’s something I’ve been working towards for such a long time," she says.

"To finally be given a chance, and especially another chance on the back of an injury, is so exciting and I can’t wait to experience international football. I just want to take in every moment as I haven’t had an experience like this before."

Sermanni has meanwhile been impressed by the physical attributes of van der Meer, who has been brought in as a replacement for the unavailable Abby Erceg.

"She’s strong and quick but is also disciplined with that so we think she can come into this squad and compete physically. That’s the first step and then it’s a question of giving her experience, letting her see what it’s like at international level and seeing how she’s able to compete."

If either of the newcomers are involved in the first match, they will need to adapt quickly to the lift in standard as Sermanni sees Belgium as a tough proposition.

While they are yet to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup, Belgium are ranked in the world’s top 20 and possess a dangerous attacking duo in Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman, who have plundered over 70 international goals between them.

"Belgium are a good side and almost got to the World Cup last year through UEFA which is the toughest qualifying path," Sermanni says.

"They’ve put some really good development systems in place and they’re seeing the benefits of that now. They’re involved in qualifiers for the European championships at the moment so they’re in a really good spot and it will be a significant challenge for us."

While the likes of Wullaert and Cayman have become accustomed to finding the net with regularity, goalscoring has been an issue for the Ferns. Sermanni’s side scored just once at the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year and went on to draw a blank on the two-match tour of China that followed.

"We’ve talked about that and looking to adopt a slightly different style of play where hopefully we can find ways to create chances and score goals," Sermanni says.

"It’s been an Achilles heel for the team for a considerable time and, as international football continues to become more sophisticated, you need to be able to score goals. You can’t just depend on being strong defensively and we really need to work on to creating more chances than we have been doing."

One of the players tasked with helping solve that problem against Belgium is in line for a major milestone with striker Sarah Gregorius - the second-equal highest-scorer in Football Ferns history - currently sitting on 99 caps. If she takes the field, the 32-year-old will become just the tenth player to join her country’s list of centurions.

Match Details

Football Ferns vs Belgium

Estádio Municipal Bela Vista

Parchal, Portugal

Wednesday 4 March, 6pm (Thursday 5 March, 7am NZT)

Live on Sky Sport 7

Squad

New Zealand (from): 1. Erin Nayler (GK), 2. Ria Percival, 4. CJ Bott, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Rebekah Stott, 7. Ali Riley (c), 9. Katie Rood, 10. Annalie Longo, 11. Sarah Gregorius, 12. Betsy Hassett, 13. Rosie White, 14. Katie Bowen, 15. Nicole Stratford, 16. Jana Radosavljevic, 17. Hannah Wilkinson, 18. Stephanie Skilton, 19. Paige Satchell, 20. Daisy Cleverley, 21. Victoria Esson (GK), 22. Olivia Chance, 23. Anna Leat (GK), 24. Claudia Bunge, 25. Michaela Robertson, 26. Marisa van der Meer

Support staff

Head coach: Tom Sermanni

Assistant coach: Owain Prosser

Goalkeeping coach: Duncan Reed

Sports scientist: Reilly O’Meagher

Analyst: Alice Noyer

Physios: Carly Ellis, Pip Greenwood

Doctor: Alyse Cameron

Manager: Angelina Lee-Hussien

Assistant manager: Tracey Spray