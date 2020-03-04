Coll beats world No.4 to make Chicago final

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 16:55

The star of Paul Coll continues to shine brighter with every match as the Kiwi squash pro beat world No.4 Karim Gawad of Egypt to reach the final of the Windy City Open in Chicago.

A day after defeating the world’s best player in Mohamed El Shorbagy in straight games the New Zealand 27-year-old then accounted for Gawad in four games 11-5, 6-11 11-9, 11-9 in 80 minutes.

The semifinal victory was draining mentally as well as physically for Coll who served for the match five times after a series of lets to prolong the victory.

"It was quite draining, very testing at the end as I thought I won it three times. I just had to keep my emotions in check. Gawad is a classy player and sometimes there’s just traffic issues and we just have to accept what the referee says and move on," said the world No.5, Coll.

"I’m just trying to constantly learn and improve my game. It’s my first world series final tomorrow, so I’m going to relish that and enjoy it. I made the world finals earlier in the season (in November in Qatar), but I feel like I’m a better player and feeling better than then."

The reward for the semifinal win for Col is a match with yet another Egyptian ranked above him, this time world No.2 Ali Farag for the title.

Farag also has winning record against Coll at 11-1, however previous losing records against El Shorbagy and Gawad haven’t counted for much.

The final is scheduled for around 2pm New Zealand time.