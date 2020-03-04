Mark Chapman joins Joe Carter in historic feat

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 17:40

In an exciting last-day run chase in progress at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Ace Mark Chapman has scored his second first-class century of the match - in a game in which Northern Districts captain Joe Carter also scored a century in each innings.

It's the first time in the history of the Plunket Shield - the national first-class championship that began in 1906/07 - that two batsmen have achieved the uncommon feat in the same fixture.

After a rain-affected morning, the Auckland Aces are endeavouring to make up for lost time, having begun the day requiring 371 to win.

Currently the Aces require a further 112 runs at six runs per over with five wickets in hand, Chapman in an unbroken 151-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ben Horne (76-).